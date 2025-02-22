02/22/2025



Updated at 4:33 p.m.





Transcendental party for the struggle for permanence. Two points and four positions – protected the latent tension in the lower part of the table – separated both teams before starting the match. Alavés does not win in Mendizorroza since November 1, 2024 and has been a triumph in the League. For its part, Espanyol had not won until today far from Barcelona and had only reaped two points at home. The visiting triumph moves the parakeets of the descent and compromises the Alavés.

The battle of intensity required by the importance of the meeting was won by Espanyol in the first section of the party. Manolo squeezed the ball out of Alavés, which caused serious difficulties to progress to progress. However, a loss of Omar in the center of the field gave Aleñá the opportunity to put a center that walked through the area and forced Joan García to perform the first of the innumerable interventions he was going to do during the game.

With the minutes, the Alavés was taking the baton and brought out the one that has been the face of Espanyol at home from the beginning of the league. Lozano saw the yellow card in 16 for wasting time, symptom of the pathological weakness of the parakeets away from home.

The Alavés had in the 28th on a double occasion that made glorious fans take their hands to their heads. Kike García campus at ease along the bottom line and put it with danger. Joan García was attentive to launch and divert the center. The ball ended in Tenaglia, who finished off without precision and hurry to take advantage of Joan’s absence in the goal. The Periquita Defense ended up clearing ‘in extremis’.









At half an hour, Coudet team already dominated the match comfortably and gave a feeling of being able to go with much more advantage in the scoreboard. The Vitorian occasions were a non -stop. Toni Martínez looked for Kike’s filtered pass inside the area through a heel that overflowed quality. Cabrera rejected the ball, which fell again in Toni, who shot the left -handed stick of Joan García. The ball went out for a few centimeters.

And in 40, the defense of Espanyol, asleep, did not react to the serve of a foul and let Kike Garcia controlled placidly within the area. With time to think, the Alavés ram finished bite and Joan blocked without disorder. Espanyol did not know where to get, he looked asphyxiated at the ball out and resorted to the long balls as the only alternative to try to progress.

The Alavés did not give up. Toni Martínez planted against Joan after a braided counterattack with a lot of criteria. The Babazorro attacker arrived something forced and finished meekly with the left -handed to Joan’s arms, very active – demonstrated for the interests of his team – in the first act. Espanyol shouted at rest. Alavés deserved to win … and for more than one goal. In spite of everything, 0-0 and changing rooms. Soccer things.

In the second part, the Coudet did not give up their efforts to score and continued sending lethal notices to their rival. Aleñá asked penalty for a possible zancadilla on the edge of the area. Pulido Santana denied the maximum penalty.

In 54 the goal seemed sung in Mendizorroza. Kike García finished close to the penalty spot with Joan García Batado, but at the last moment Kumbulla appeared to cover the very dangerous shot. The play, the clearest game so far, was invalidated offside in the pass before the auction.

The Alavés was completely installed in the field of his rival and used the gaps left by Espanyol in the center of the field to generate occasions without stopping. Anxious to materialize, Coudet gave Villalibre entrance to Toni Martínez.

Babazorra’s nth occasion stopped her with a new Joan García Paradón. Carles Aleñá received the ball in second line with a lot of advantage and shot to burst. The parakeet goalkeeper did not fail and cleared that ball, more dangerous for his power and closeness than for his placement.

Some smelled the goal, they played it. Others suffered every second that passed and sweat blood to keep the tie. With his changes, Manolo González implied that, given the image that his team was showing, he had to try to keep the draw. To do this, he reinforced the defense with the changes Amarrategui of Calero and Tejero for Jofre and Padado, respectively.

Espanyol did not pass the minutes. He was against the sword and the wall and was unable to make three passes in a row. Joan, who was signing a resounding and impeccable game, saved his team again in the absence of a quarter of an hour for 90. Tenaglia put it to the second stick, where only Mouriño arrived, but the parakeet goal again starred in a providential exit To leave the play at all.

The first shot of Espanyol arrived in 82. Antoniu shot from the vertex of the area and forced Sivera to make the first stop of the game. The arrivals and the Babazorros centers were incessant. However, against any forecast and without absolutely waiting for him, he marked Espanyol. Roberto Fernández was needed on the right side of the center of the field. Tejero put a measured ball at the head of Fernando Calero, who finished off the Sivera cage and put the 0-1 on the scoreboard (86 ‘).

The Alavés tried until the end. Guridi, recently admitted, combed a corner with a lot of danger from first stick in 95. The shot accelerated hearts in the visitor stand but stayed nothing. The 0-1 endured until the end of the game, Espanyol won the ‘final’ and runs away from the descent (position 15 with 27 points). For its part, the Vitorian team will have to wait for the results of its direct rivals so that this defeat does not come out too much.

Party file

Alavés: Sivera, Abqar, Carlos Vicente (45 ‘Cabanes), Antonio Blanco (83’ Guevara), Martínez (62 ‘Villalibre), Mouriño, Tenaglia (83’ Manu Sánchez), Kike García, Aleñá, Diarra (90+2 ‘ Guridi), Jordan.

Espanyol: Joan, Kumbulla, Cabrera, C. Romero, Omar, Pol (56 ‘mile (74’ Antoniu)), Urko, Kral, Jofre (66 ‘Tejero), Padado (66’ Calero), Roberto.

Goals: 0-1 Calero (86 ‘).

Referee: Pulido Santana (Canary). He admonished Tenaglia (7 ‘), Lozano (16’), Blanco (65 ‘), Omar (84’).