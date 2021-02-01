The movie of Espanyol-Rayo Vallecano explains almost everything. Víctor Campuzano removed from the call due to annoyances that accompanied him all week, to which Álvaro García scored 2-3 Vicente Moreno had to use Max Svensson to procure the miracle. Beyond the projection of the canterano, it was about his debut in Segunda, in one of the thorniest scenarios that could be found. An evidence that the parakeet team should get a ‘nine’ immediate performance, which can come from abroad.

The club does not throw in the towel in the task of finding that reference attacker that complements the characteristics of Raúl de Tomás, and even replaces him in case of sanction or a possible sanction, so that Espanyol does not miss a goal. Federico Macheda seemed headed, from Panathinaikos, but economic conditions were pushing the agreement away. And that, regardless of what now the entity perica has a margin of about 300,000 euros to sign, you can commit to raising chips and call options with the asterisk of a promotion that must pass over everything.

That is the key at this point of no return in the market: How far is Espanyol willing to mortgage its future by reinforcing a squad forced to return to Primera? The answer is only for Chen Yansheng, Chairman and Owner. But time, which seemed to run in his favor in the passive search for a bargain that any other club would be willing to let go at a bargain price, now it turns against, which does not speak too well of sports planning, unless the ‘white blackbird’ appears.