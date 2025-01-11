A hapless Espanyol began the year as the previous one ended. Players, coaches and fans row and row in the same direction. With more and more energy and passion. But the yacht is not moving. The team’s play is more than convincing. The sensations were sensational yesterday in many moments. The chances and shots have already appeared. The communion with the stands is total. But this team still has the responsibility of scoring a goal. And without that, union, commitment and work are worthless. Day by day this team drowns a little more, which squeezes itself without blemish and then almost always dies on the shore.

Against Leganés, as against Valencia, the first half was at a very high level. A storm of chances so clear that some players even blushed at missing them deserved a better prize. But what Espanyol did not score, their rival did. The parakeet team tried by all means, and in its unbridled search for victory, it could very well have lost the insufficient point it added in the end.

Manolo González opted for a home trident and left the forwards who arrived in the summer on the bench

In a match of such importance in which a priori the position was at stake, González left the three forwards who arrived in the summer (Véliz, Cheddira and Cardona) and also Pere Milla on the bench. A decision that is explained by at least intermittent performance from all of them. It also represents a message for the sports management, which continues to look for ways to improve the team’s attacking options in this winter market. González repeated with Tejero in the middle, accompanied by regulars Pol Lozano and Král. And at the top, a trident of the house: Roca, Jofre and Puado. A fact that clearly speaks of the importance that the coach gives to the home players.

González made no mistake and his team performed at a very high level in attack, being able to negotiate their possessions judiciously and almost always find the best way to reach Dmitrovic’s goal. The aggressiveness in the pressure after loss and an unusual precision in the transitions granted the blue and white a good number of clear chances in the first half alone. It was only the first one that went inside, as soon as the game started. A shot by Cabrera in the small area after beating his marker in the jump. Král was the assistant after catching the corner taken by Tejero.

Espanyol midfielder Antoniu Roca (l) and Leganés Serbian defender Matija Nastasic in the LaLiga match between Espanyol and Leganés Alejandro Garcia / EFE

The good news did not last long. How long it took for Leganés to put together a great collective play that left Cissé in front of Joan García and with all the time in the world to send the ball to the back of the net. That goal, much protested for some alleged handball at the beginning of the play, did not disappoint the parakeet team as has been usual this season. On the contrary, he redoubled his offensive vocation with a battery of clear chances. Before half an hour Jofre was not able to finish off what seemed like a simple ball on the penalty spot after a cross from Tejero. Shortly after, Kumbulla’s header was deflected with the help of Dmitrovic’s stick. Moments later, once again Jofre did not finish with everything in his favor after another hanging ball from Tejero.

Almost always on the right, Espanyol judiciously triangulated to beat Juan Cruz. Antoniu Roca impressed again, brilliant in one-on-one, with his ability to make difficult things easy. The youth squad continues to be seen as an important player. Their teammates did not take advantage in the last few meters, a condemnation of the lack of determination of this team, and Espanyol went to the dugout with a bad taste in their mouth.

Espanyol did not find the goal and Leganés forgave in the final stretch

Espanyol did not stop leading in the second half, more established in the rival field. Puado almost scored after taking a quick shot from inside the area that the squad looked for. Leganés was shrinking as the minutes passed, although they had a great chance after El Hilali was overconfident. Joan García appeared to cover Miguel’s shot in the one-on-one match. Roca’s untimely injury allowed Jofre to recover his natural position on the right and from there the winger was the protagonist in the final stretch of the match. His speed allowed him to easily overtake Juan Cruz, although he rarely decided well in the final meters. Leganés responded with a triple chance, thwarted first by the post and then, twice, by Joan García.

Véliz scored with seven minutes left, but the VAR indicated that he had helped himself with the control. Completely focused on the rival goal, Leganés did not stop threatening García’s goal. The goalkeeper had to take one more clear chance before the end.

The fans came en masse, with one of the best entrances of the season. But it was of no use. Espanyol will continue to decline and have a little less life in First Division. Valladolid awaits next Friday.

Technical sheet

Espanyol, 1 – Leganes, 1

1 – Espanyol: Joan García; Tejero (Edu Expósito, min.62), El Hilali, Cabrera, Kumbulla, Oliván; Král (Cheddira, min.90+3), Pol Lozano (Calero, min.80), Roca (Veliz, min.62), Jofre (Cardona, min.79) and Puado.

1 – Leganés: Dimitrovic; Rosier, Sergio González, Nastasic, Tapia, Juan Cruz; Neyou (López, min.85), Darko, Cisse, Raba (Javi Hernández, min.68) and Miguel (Diego, min.85).

Goals: 1-0, min.2: Cabrera; 1-1, min.14.

Referee: Martínez Munuera (Valencian committee). Juan Soriano was sent off (min.90+1). He cautioned Král (min.15), Omar El Hilali (min.15), Raba (min.45+1) and Darko (min.71).

Incidents: match corresponding to the nineteenth day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the RCDE Stadium in front of 26,606 spectators.