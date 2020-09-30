The moment of all or nothing for a Espanyol in need of releasing salary mass, of making a profit through a sale and not having too many ‘nines’. And also the time for Raúl de Tomás, who recently changed representatives in search of a way out, know if you go or stay in the Second Division, at least until January. What will not happen, because there lies the intention and conviction of the parakeet club, it is a transfer, like the one that was rumored in the last hours in Seville. Either sale or nothing.

Espanyol, that for now it does not have any firm offer for the most expensive transfer in its history (22.5 million has paid for him since January), you are only willing to let him go if he at least recovers the investment and generates a capital gain that has an impact on a wage bill that is currently overflowing. And for this, the offer for RoT should be placed at least around 30 million, since your club of origin, Benfica, would keep 20 percent of the profit in case of sale. That amount would be a long way from its termination clause, 60 million, but it would allow, among other things, to get rid of its amortization and its high record.

Six are the gross millions that Raúl de Tomás signed per season, and that they have been reduced by 40 percent in Second but that is the minimum that he would demand to receive in his new destination. What is no longer valid, club sources confirmed to this newspaper, is the release clause through which any First Club could get its loan if it matched what the striker had been charging at Espanyol. That point of his contract, which laid bare the parakeet club, expired in mid-August.

As things are, it is difficult for now to sign him the Seville, the penultimate hypothetical destination that has sounded loudly after its representatives have started to offer it in the offices of half Europe, and the possibility of an accommodation in the Premier League, where not only the clubs aspiring to the title are able to disburse around 30 million euros for a reinforcement. In less than a week the outcome will be known.