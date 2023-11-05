This Sunday, Espanyol dismissed Luis García as first team coach. The team’s latest results, four points from the last possible fifteen, have forced the coach’s dismissal. Sources from the Catalan club have told EFE that the intention with Luis García’s departure is to seek “a turning point” and achieve a style of play that allows promotion to the First Division “with greater security.”

Currently, Espanyol is fifth in the category with 24 points, four behind the leader, Leganés. The blue and white are going through their worst streak of results, losing against Leganés (0-1) and Sporting (2-0) and drawing against Eibar (2-2). The blue and white club stated in the statement that the Asturian coach’s farewell is motivated by the “single and clear objective of achieving promotion to the top category.”

In Espanyol’s official announcement, the importance of the figure of Luis García was recalled, which the entity defined as “key and essential” for his “performance and commitment.” The coach was also a parakeet footballer for seven seasons. The blue and white board wished him, as the text maintains, “the best of luck” in his personal and professional projects from now on. On the other hand, Luis García’s replacement will be announced, according to the club, “in the next few hours.” Luis García’s Espanyol has had seven wins, three draws and four defeats. The bloc is going through its worst dynamic of results.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.