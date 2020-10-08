First teams enjoy this coming weekend of a stop so that their players can go with their respective teams, a dynamic that Espanyol was more than used to participating in. But this season it is the parrots’ turn to play in Second, where the competition does not stop, and in this international call they will suffer for the first time the effects of the FIFA Virus.

Three are the players of Espanyol that when meeting their state teams They may not be available to Vicente Moreno for the visit of the Alcorcón to the RCDE Stadium this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Two of them, Adrià Pedrosa and Javi Puado, were headlines last day against Sabadell, while the third in discord, Keidi Bare, just came from debut and having played his first minutes with the blue and white jersey at Nova Creu Alta.

Both Pedrosa and Puado concentrated on Monday in Torrelodones with the Spanish U21 team, although this Thursday they will play in a very different latitude, Tórshavn, against the Faroe Islands. The next Wednesday 13th they will do the same precisely in Alcorcón and before Kazakhstan. These are two qualifying matches for the Eurocup of the category, which will be played in two phases next year.

As to Keidi Bare, this Wednesday I was initially going to participate in a friendly between Armenia and Albania, but the escalation of violence in recent days due to the struggle between the two countries for the control of the Nagorno-Karaba region reasonably advised to suspend the party. Yes, the Albanian midfielder will be measured with Kazakhstan on Sunday in Almaty and will travel again next Wednesday to Vilnius to face Lithuania.

“If you play in Second Division, the reality is that you have the problem, because you cannot have your player. This is the same as always, so we accept it and we don’t complain“He said about these absences Vicente Moreno last week. And he concluded: “We would rather have them, but For any player it is a satisfaction and an added value to go with the national team, also at club level“.