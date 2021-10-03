The new promoter of the Spanish League, Espanyol, surprised its guest, Real Madrid, and defeated it 2-1, in a match that witnessed a lackluster performance from the “Royal”.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team has not achieved any victory in the last three matches in all competitions, but remains in the lead with 17 points, ahead of its rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

Espanyol scored in each half through Raul de Tomas and Alex Vidal, to rise to 12th place with 9 points.

Karim Benzema reduced the difference with a perfect shot 19 minutes from the end, but Real were unable to equalize with Eden Hazard’s late goal canceled for offside.

This defeat comes days after the “humiliating” team was defeated by the unknown Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova in the Champions League.