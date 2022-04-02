Santiago Giménez is considered one of the best future soccer players for Mexican soccer, the striker has grown remarkably from the day of his debut to the current date where he is already the definitive holder of Cruz Azul and even has high options to get a ticket for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.
This perception of a talent in full evolution that Santiago has within Mexican soccer has crossed borders, since the striker has placed himself within the interest of an important European club, a team from the Spanish La Liga, it is Espanyol de Barcelona. .
Different sources close to Cruz Azul report that the Catalan team is closely following Giménez’s work and that although there is no offer for the striker, he is part of an outstanding list of players that the Iberian club likes for the summer market . The source also affirms that ‘El Bebote’ would not take a dim view of a change of scenery bound for Europe, because at the moment, it has cost him to be a celestial figure, since although he adds a good number of minutes, not with the leading role what is waiting
