That football is played in many ways, all of them valid, obviously some more exciting than others, is evidence that it can be seen with examples such as Espanyol and Celta, rivals this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium (16:15)tied on points in the standings (36), one step away from salvation and far from other more ambitious goals.

Before stepping onto the pitch and analyzing the numbers and proposals from the teams, the resources of both clubs are similar, with Espanyol a step above. The Blue and Whites started the season with a salary limit of 77 million, compared to Celta’s 65. Both are located in the middle part of the First clubs. While the parakeet club foresaw, according to the last Shareholders’ Meeting, a budget of 97 million for the current course, that of the celestial club stands at 72a difference of 25 million that has not been fully translated on the pitch.

Apart from the economic circumstances that surround the entity and that are decisive as dictated by the classification, there are also variations in the styles of both groups, as can be seen in the Comparisonator statistics. Although Celta is a team that tries to dominate the games from an accentuated possession (averaging 55% per game, the fourth best in the championship), Espanyol is among those teams in the middle zone in which it alternates reactive games and others, mainly those that play at home, in which it dominates more. His average possession is 44%.

Celta wins in volume and quality in passing statistics and averages 109 more per game. Players on the right foot and accustomed to this style of play such as Denis Suárez, Iago Aspas or Fran Beltrán help to consolidate this style, which, curiously, and as a reflection of the fact that all paths are valid, does not represent a better offensive power than those directed by the Argentine Eduardo Coudet. The lack of fluidity in the parakeet game was reflected last Monday at Anoeta, where he barely reached 31.8% possession.

Espanyol scores more goals, shoots more, their attackers average more dribbles and the team performs more offensive actions. A fact that contrasts with the more defensive aspects, also promoted by the advanced pressure of the vigueses, one of the shortcomings of Vicente Moreno’s team. That is why the Vigo players recover more balls, an average of 3.5 more in the rival field per game. Even in duels they prevail in all windows.

According to the scales of the portal, Celta is better than Espanyol in all the summary statistics by far, although the classification dictates that both teams arrive tied for Sunday’s appointment. Two paths that at the moment places them at the same goal. Things of a football where nothing is what it seems.