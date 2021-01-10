With raise the blind or turning on the radio is enough these days to perceive that winter has arrived. And how. Also in Second, not only because of the cold –negative temperatures are forecast tonight in Cornellà– but because it reaches the final day of the first round and, therefore, will have your winter champion. The it will be Espanyol, leader, if he is able to defeat Castellón, one of its main antitheses in competition. A newly descended against one that has just risen (follow the game live on AS.com).

Although injured by his defeat in Las Palmas, motivated parrots arrive with self-esteem. Like the Raúl de Tomás, named best footballer of LaLiga Smartbank in the month of December, who plays again at the RCDE Stadium after that great goal against Almería 53.5 meters from the goal. And they have so much tranquility in the market (Vicente Moreno even ‘brakes’ for now Campuzano’s departure to Sporting) as nervousness exists among the Albinegros, who are now going downhill on their own roller coaster, after the double lunge from a Tenerife that defeated them in LaLiga and dropped out of the Cup. Today both teams reach the halfway point of the season.

And they will do it with the pandemic as usual prowling. In the case of blue and whiteIn the early afternoon it was learned that a player from the subsidiary who “sporadically” trains with the first team has tested positive for COVID-19. More direct was the attack on the template ‘orelluda’, that late on Saturday night communicated a case among professional players, luckily asymptomatic and isolated at home, so obviously he will not be at the RCDE Stadium today.

He Castellon It has been shown solid in front of rivals in its category, but he has only been able to cough up the Leganés of the teams above. Beyond COVID-19, Cano will have important absences. César Díaz and David Cubillas, With a past in the quarry perica, they join the long-term loss of Carles Salvador. While the eleven will go for the shots of the first clash against those of Luis Miguel Ramis, with Igor Zlatanovic in point. The surprise could be given by Paolo Fernandes, especially intoned in his last appearances.

Who is seated in the eleven albinegro is another expert, Iago Indias, who will not be able to meet again with his partner in battles in the past in the back of Espanyol B, a Lluís López what cause go down for a red card more unfair than controversial, the one that the last Sunday in Las Palmas for cutting off a clear goal chance that was not clear or was on the way to goal. Cabrera will occupy he place of the youth squad, in an alignment for which Moreno plays the distraction; “If you do pools, surely you are wrong,” he launched yesterday in his appearance. Winter has arrived. Let it be just to designate a champion.

KEYS

Approaches

For Espanyol, winning today is an obligation. For Castellón, it would be a reward and a huge encouragement.

Comeback

In Las Palmas Espanyol fell after five victories in a row. Today he waits and needs to get back on track.

Defending

Castellón has conceded 26 goals and visits the best attack in Segunda.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Cabrera

The Uruguayan reappears due to Lluís’s sanction, in order to ensure solidity and regain ownership.

Marc Mateu

After his well-deserved rest in the Cup, he returns to be the mainstay of the team from the left.

UPS AND DOWNS

At Espanyol, Lluís is dismissed, due to suspension, and a player from the subsidiary who trains with the first team, who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

César Díaz, Cubillas and Carles Salvador are out due to injury at Castellón. And it also has a case of coronavirus.