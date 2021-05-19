It will not be at the RCDE Stadium. Not even in a foreign scenario, as happened on the 8th at La Romareda, where he was promoted to First. Espanyol can be proclaimed champion of the Second Division this Wednesday and it will do so in that case, except for an improvised meeting, with each footballer and member of the parakeet technical staff at their home – yes, no curfew now – on their return from Ponferrada after 1-4 on Tuesday. A win that pushes him towards the title.

What has to happen for Espanyol to be champion in the next few hours? This time, it is not about combinations or percentage of probabilities. Simply will win the LaLiga Smartbank trophy if Mallorca lose during their visit to Tenerife, this Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. Under normal conditions, and given that the vermilions add 75 points to 50 of the canaries, the visiting defeat would be the most unlikely result. But can those of Luis García Plaza ‘accuse’ the promotion, certified this Tuesday night and celebrated as was convenient in his concentration hotel.

The parrots will be pending Mallorca’s ‘hangover’, as Espanyol himself had in his match last day at home against Cartagena (0-2), although not for that tense. Vicente Moreno’s men have two other match points to reach the championship. Since they depend on themselves, The most reasonable if it does not occur today would consist of defeating Tenerife itself next Monday (9:00 p.m.), at the RCDE Stadium.. Because the key is that, even if Mallorca win everything, Espanyol is only three points away from the title.