Betis

Quite the opposite of a Betis that has just beaten Alavés (4-0), that has only lost three of its last 14 games and that eliminated its eternal rival, Sevilla, five days ago, which it has not just let escape in the classification. Second and third. It’s no longer just gaining a foothold in the Champions League places, it’s going for it all. On Tuesday, the goal was awakened twice by an old parakeet, Borja Iglesias, who fights for Willian José for the ‘nine’, and Juanmi does not sleep, who with 12 goals disputes with Raúl de Tomás (11) the enjoyment of being the maximum Spanish director of First. Loren, on loan at Cornellà, does not have the same fate.

With Rodri recently renewed, Álex Moreno returns to Pellegrini’s starting team. And to the call, Bartra and Joaquín. The presence of the winger makes this the game of the 40s. His age and that of Diego López, parakeet goalkeeper. And the points that Betis can add tonight. Although, if it is true that the 40 are the new 30, a Espanyol that aspires to open the weekend with that number of points will be in luck. Not virtually, on the Play, but in real life.

Ace to follow: Channels. Together with Fekir, they live some very sweet moments of the game. One of the teams to enjoy this season.