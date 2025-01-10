Espanyol joins the movement of clubs outraged by the granting of precautionary measures to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The Barcelona club made a statement denouncing favored treatment towards its neighbor, Barcelona. The blue and white position is very harsh since they consider that the two Barça players being registered again “represents a threat to the integrity of the competition.”

In its public writing, Espanyol highlights that in its case “it has always strictly complied with the regulations on economic control and will continue to do so, despite the tensions, limitations and difficulties that these economic regulations generate”, which is why it feels aggrieved by the situation of Olmo and Víctor.

Firmness with ‘fair play’

The CSD “exposed and disavowed” both LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation, the statement highlights

“RCD Espanyol wants to convey its concern and concern about the situation that has arisen in Spanish football following the resolution adopted” by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), says the parakeet club.

According to the blue and white team, currently eighteenth in the standings and who barely invested 400,000 euros in the summer market, “a very dangerous precedent has been created” with the new licenses for the two Barça attackers, although, yes, they are quick to remind These are registrations “of a provisional nature until the appeal presented is definitively resolved.”

Defense of standards

LaLiga’s financial control “has made it possible to ensure the sustainability of many clubs”

In his opinion, with this decision the CSD “exposed and disavowed” both LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation, institutions that had always been firm with the rules of the fair play financial and registration deadlines. For all these reasons, Espanyol “urges to review this resolution that generates uncertainty and threatens the principles of equality and justice of the competition.”

Espanyol ends up defending the financial fair play that LaLiga imposed on its clubs, which it describes as “rigorous” but which was democratic, equal for all. According to them, “it has made it possible to ensure the sustainability of many clubs. The Sports Law itself includes and protects this economic control of LaLiga and, however, with this resolution the norm approved and accepted by all professional clubs is put at risk.”