To the eleventh came the glory. Then fit a blow after another away from Cornellà, this Espanyol that never stops competing again gained away from home. Nineteen months had passed since the last triumph in First, in Vallecas. Many afternoons of regrets and misunderstanding until yesterday, in a mines field with Es Mendizorroza, Manolo González’s team claimed its Magic status to achieve a victory, who knows if fair, but fundamental for the survival of the team in the First Division. A giant slab is removed from Espanyol with three points that serve at the same time to move away a little more from the descent and sink a direct rival.

The afternoon had a happy ending, but the game was a real nightmare. And that which fulfilled the promise of his coach the blue and white team of being brave finally outside his stadium. With Urko as axis, and building from the ball, Espanyol felt very comfortable at the beginning and dominated his rival, although without being able to generate danger. However, the spaces in the middle disappeared and all those good intentions were diluted. The Alavés adjusted the pressure and those of González, who repeated the same eleven as against Athletic, desperate. From there, the proposal was a very rudimentary direct game, and rarely came out with his Roberto Fernández, the target man in Espanyol attack.

Several defensive errors put the team nervous in the first half

All dangerous occasions of the first half came due to defensive errors of Espanyol. In several of those disconnections, this course, this course, left a lot that suffered a lot. Two lost balls in committed positions served Alavés to arrive on the goal of Joan García. Although there would be more mistakes, the most serious in a distant foul drunk by Joan Jordán who surprised the centrals. Kike García finished off in the semifallo and Espanyol was saved again, by then unable to assert his proposal in Mendizorroza.

The González also enjoyed approaches, but every advantage they achieved always lost it with a last embarrassing pass. In the clearest thriving he left tenagia on the left, but when he entered the area, without angle to shoot, he focused at the hands of the goalkeeper with great innocence. Some rise from Carlos Romero and two shots from the front of Pol Lozano was how little Espanyol was thrown into his mouth in the first half.

Fernando Calero celebrates his goal to Alavés Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty

The show did not improve in the second half. Both looked before the trench than the filigree. And in those arts the Babazorro team moved much better. Without receiving grant too far, Espanyol took fear of the game and completely resigned from trying to give three passes in a row. He offered, yes, work, struggle and much sacrifice, all this example of the suffering that the team suffered in such a demanding field.

Alavés’s greatest ambition took him longer in rival field, and that inertia generated more doubts to Espanyol. Joan García was once again, this time to save a shot from within the area of ​​Carles Alená. Manolo González withdrew Pozano already struck in search of some more intensity, but only Roberto Fernández offered at that point the necessary capacity to impose himself in the duels to the rivals. In the other area, Joan García became giant to stop two new dangerous shots. A quarter for the end, the ambitious Espanyol, who wanted to hit the table and get the first victory away from home, locked himself in his area, wasted time in a shameless way and asked that the torture ended as soon as possible.

It was on the absence of ten minutes when Espanyol took a step forward. He first warned Antoniu Roca, who had replaced an injured mile, with the first chut at the door of Espanyol before the penultimate of the classification. But it would not be the last. The Perico team had reserved the best for the end. Tejero threw a foul and, head and imperial in El Salto, Calero finished where Sivera could not get to do the 0-1. Mendizorroza fell at the end and heard the 600 parakeets displaced to Vitoria-Gasteiz enjoy for the first time away from the RCDE Stadium.

TECHNICAL SHEET:

Alavés, 0 – Espanyol, 1

0 – Alavés: Sivera, Tenaglia (Manu Sánchez, min.83), Abqar, Mouriño, Diarra (Guridi, min.92); Jordán, Blanco (Guevara, Min.83), Carlos Vicente (Cabanes, Min.46), Aleñá; Toni Martínez (Villalibre, Min.61) and Kike García.

1 – Espanyol: Joan García; Omar, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Carlos Romero; Pol Lozano (Pere Milla, Min.57; Roca, Min.75), Urko; Jofre (Tejero, Min.68), Král, Punado (Calero, Min.68); and Roberto Fernández.

Goal: 0-1, min. 86: Calero.

Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana (Las Palmas Committee). He admonished yellow cardboard to the premises Tenaglia (min.7), Blanco (min.65) and Lozano visitors (min.17) and Omar (min.84).

Incidents: Party corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the Vitoria Mendizorroza stadium against 17,068 spectators, about 500 visitors.