“You have made me cry, you have made me laugh. We have gotten angry, we have had fun. We have seen each other grow up and we have become family, because family is all those you know you can count on.” the motivational video that Espanyol launched this Saturday, in the run-up to its second day of the League, against Mallorca (Sunday, 4:00 pm, RCDE Stadium) and a few weeks after turning 120.

“Whatever happens, I will always be by your side. I love you too much. We are parakeets like that, it is our personality. We face when the situation is most adverse”, Recounts the narrator, between images of epic matches and fans, until reaching the present time. “Now We have a clear challenge, that of returning all together where we deserve. With a winning mentality, with enthusiasm”, Says the club in its harangue, just in the week in which the debate centers on the role of favorite of Espanyol in the Second Division, due to its budget and the packaging of the squad.

“Next month We are celebrating 120 years of history, living on our feet, persisting, with courage and determination. You are not alone, we are together to achieve the goal. And today I want to tell you: Espanyol, count on me“, ends the message, which from the moment of its publication has generated a wave of adhesions on social networks among Espanyol followers, and that starts a campaign, ‘Compta amb mi’, which will continue during the season in the voice of club agents such as the footballers themselves.