Already Espanyol does not lead the table of teams with the highest possession in Segunda –Headed now by Almería and Rayo Vallecano–, a factor that Vicente Moreno’s team does not seem to care too much, more in favor of annihilating than of elaborating and that in many phases of the parties cedes control to rivalsEither of their own free will – for comfort, to protect their defensive deficiencies – or because they have been guessing their weak points. The fact is that, numbers in hand, is dispensing with the spherical as probably the most talented squad in the category has been able to reap his latest victories. Symptomatic or, at least, curious.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of February 23, 2021

Before him Sabadell, one of the teams struggling to avoid relegation, Espanyol did not pass by a 45.41 percent of possession last Saturday. And yes, a part is due to the favorable score from minute 52, by the minimum, but precisely it says a lot about a team if it uses the ball to defend its advantage, even to extend it, or if it is the adversary that grips it. Similar was the script of the previous day, against Mallorca, with 42.58% of possession for parakeets. Quite the opposite happened at the beginning of that week in the Anxo Carro, in front of the Lugo, when those of Vicente Moreno established their ball record of the season, 71.93%, which however did not give them to win.

The tonic It has been repeated since December, in the victory against Sporting -Precisely, the rival of this next Sunday- with 49.16% of possession, followed by triumph against Logroñés (48.41%) and against Almería (41.22%, the lowest capitalization of the ball throughout the season). Only the three points against Castellón in the first victory of the year, with 53.61%, has broken this trend, probably because it was the bottom and because from minute 35 Espanyol dominated 2-0.

Without the ball, Espanyol takes shelter more, but at the same time it can be more vulnerable because it receives more hits.

GORKA LEIZA (DAILY AS)



In the last stumbling blocks also arises some exception, that of Rayo Vallecano, a match that Espanyol lost with 42.87% of possession, for rude mistakes since he had won it with two goals ahead. Wave of Las Palmas, 1-0 with 46.77% that was broken with the inexplicable expulsion of Lluís López.

Before him Girona, for example, the dominance of the spherical by Espanyol amounted to a 64.18%, and yet it was totally unsuccessful, with a defeat and without scoring a single goal. A curious pattern of a team with endless resources that, however, pays more for reacting than proposing. And so, if the usual proposals of both teams are met, It seems that it will happen again on Sunday in El Molinón.