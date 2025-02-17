LaLiga opened proceedings to clarify the racist episode that occurred in the encounter between Espanyol and Athletic. Whenever the anti -racist protocol is applied, as happened in Cornellà, the employer begins the relevant investigation, together with the competent authorities, to find the culprits of the insults and proceed with the complaint before the appropriate agencies.

But in this case, at the moment, no evidence of the chapter that Iñaki Williams denounced in the 17th minute in the 17th minute has been found. The Basque striker warned the referee Cuadra Fernández to warn him that from one of the stadium funds he had called “Moorish fucking” to her partner Maroan Sannadi.

Williams was already the subject of racist insults in Cornellà in 2020, although in that case the television images showed the xenophobic screams of a group of pericos. On this occasion, Espanyol has not found any evidence in the images offered by television with rights.

The blue and white club, always available to LaLiga and the police in these types of situations, is tracking alternative images to find indications of the racist chapter. The delegate sent by LaLiga to the party, in charge of notifying these types of situations, also did not notify any xenophobic incident. Without images, the case can be anything.

On the other hand, LaLiga will denounce the songs of “Vinícius move” issued during the Osasuna-Real Madrid, this time with knowledge of the facts through its delegate in the Sadar. The employer will also collaborate with the investigation and will personally be in the judicial case regarding the aggressions suffered by two Villarreral fans after the party against Valencia