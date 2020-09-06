Espanyol, Almería and Mallorca bid for Michael Santos, a 27-year-old Uruguayan striker who has a contract till 2023 with FC Copenhagen however with intensive expertise within the Spanish league: he performed 30 video games within the First League with Leganés and Málaga through which he scored 4 objectives and 38 with Sporting in Second, the place he scored 17 objectives. This season he has performed 26 video games for the Danish membership and has scored seven objectives.

The participant desires to interrupt his tie at the least this season with FC Copenhagen. Santos would arrive on mortgage for one season with a compulsory buy possibility of 1.2 million euros, and the entity that lastly signed him must pay a hundred percent of the token. All issues being equal, Espanyol is the one with essentially the most capability bearing in mind its wage restrict, that he would be the oldest in Second, though for this he must proceed giving out his highest salaries.

Santos acts as a ahead and occupies an extra-community place, so his arrival at Espanyol, in case it’s lastly the vacation spot, would trigger the mortgage of Matías Vargas, a participant who this preseason has counted for Vicente Moreno however has not made it into the line-ups. Keidi Naked, the Málaga midfielder with whom there may be an settlement, is Albanian, however in response to sources consulted, he has Greek nationality and can be a group member.

Santos turned recognized in River de Montevideo, the place he performed 105 video games, scored 51 objectives and gave 22 assists, an actual outrage that led him to play two video games with the nationwide crew. He arrived in Europe in 2016-17, particularly Malaga, however from then on he made assignments to Leganés and Sporting, the place within the Second Division he achieved his greatest marketing campaign by scoring 17 objectives. After a yr in Denmark, he now desires to return to Spain.

His arrival would additionally increase the doubt that continues to exist with the continuity of Raúl de Tomás, bearing in mind that Vicente Moreno’s squad would already produce other gamers to behave on the high of the assault.