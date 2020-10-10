Spanish

The market closure has given the parakeet the certainty, if it was not yet, that it will be the rival to beat this year in the Second Division. Keeping pillars like Cabrera, Sergi Darder and, above all, Raúl de Tomás, is the best news for a team that, as if that were not enough, has incorporated Álvaro Vadillo. The initial background of the team in LaLiga SmartBank is being remarkable (ten points out of twelve without conceding a single goal) and they will fight for a provisional leadership against a diminished rival. Adrián Embarba will be dismissed by Covid; Nor will the internationals Puado, Pedrosa and Keidi Bare.

As to follow: Raúl de Tomás. The differential factor of this team. He has two consecutive substitutions after the doubts that there were around his future. Now, that he will be with those of Cornellá yes or yes, he has no choice but to pull the car. Talent has and goals in abundance. Its function begins.