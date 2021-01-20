Espanyol has a second round that is as exciting as it is stressful, in which any setback accompanied by the victories of Majorca or Almeria it would be a stagger in the consequence of direct promotion. As the CEO, Josep Maria Durán, said, there is no plan B. But the Blue and Whites do not lack experience, a record team, which has to break another figure that lasts at least 25 years, the period of the last leagues that has been They have played with 22 teams and 42 days.

The parrots have conceded only ten goals in 22 games. The record right now is held by Murcia for the 2002-03 season, who managed to finish the champion course, and who only received 22 goals. Now the Blue and Whites are even below that record, as are Mallorca, two teams that rely mainly on their balance: they are those who receive the least and those who score the most, with a goal difference of +22 and +18 respectively.

Although there are exceptions in these 25 seasons, there is a direct correlation between the teams with the fewest goals and those that achieved promotion, such as Cádiz (39) and Granada (28) the previous two courses, something they also achieved in the last decade Eibar (28), Elche (27) or own Girona (28), rival of the Blue and Whites this Saturday.

Despite defensive oversights and mistakes also by Diego López in some games, Espanyol has maintained a line of goals conceded that offers guarantees and makes it a reliable team. Coincidentally, the parrots will face a Girona that, together with Leganés, were the only teams that have managed to score two goals against Vicente Moreno’s so far. Las Palmas, Rayo Vallecano, Cartagena, Almería, Fuenlabrada and Lugo managed to score a goal for the Galician goal, the Zamora of the course.

The coach, when the team received four goals in two games putting aside their invulnerability, chose to shake the team and Espanyol regained its upward line. In this case the defensive system, very close to Diego López’s area, is solid in the lateral centers, although nine of the ten goals received have been from within the area, three of them from penalties and only seven from play. Another merit of the record holder Espanyol.