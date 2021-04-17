The last day before Leganes, the Spanish he added three (almost) definitive points to ensure a direct promotion place except for disaster in the nine days remaining to finalize the championship. Curiously, he did it in a meeting that defines his personality this season, because, except for some mistake, the blue and white team has noted for being attentive and effective when it comes to defending, without caring to dominate the game from possession as most of the time with qualitatively superior teams. In fact, against the Madrid team, the parrots only had the ball 37.9%, the lowest value in the championship.

This has been the trend before other five teams currently occupying direct promotion or playoff positions, such as the Almeria, rival of this Monday, curiously the other team that left those of Vicente Moreno with a lower possession rate (41.2%) but also unable to scratch against the relentless Spanish. A trend that will surely be repeated this Monday, as happened for example before the Majorca in the second round, also as a visitor.

That Spanish, who went ahead on the scoreboard by Javi puado and resolved in the second half with a goal from Nanny dimata, I take They are Moix with a possession of 42.6%, a figure almost identical to the 2-3 against the Vallecano Ray in the RCDE Stadium, one of the defeats of the course, and one of those blunders that the blue and white have had during the course. Already in the first leg against Leganés they registered 45.4%, while the Blue and Whites only won this statistic twice with two draws: 0-0 against Majorca on matchday 2 of the championship (53.4%) and on The Molinón-Quini before him Sporting (51.5%), with a score of 1-1.

During the week, the different Espanyol players who have spoken at a press conference, such as Leandro Cabrera, have highlighted the paramount virtues in defensive play. “This team works, works and with our quality it is difficult to find teams like this, since many times they tend to make up for this lack of intensity with quality.. Success is working“, commented the Uruguayan, also highlighting that Espanyol is the team that travels the most kilometers per game and also the one that does so at a higher intensity.

