SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES ESPAÑETA CONSIDERED ALFREDO DI STÉFANO HIS FATHER IN MANY ASPECTS.

SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES SPAIN WON THE FRIENDSHIP OF MARIO ALBERTO KEMPES AND RICARDO ARIAS IN ONE OF THE GREATEST VALENCIAS IN HISTORY Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES ESPAÑETA FORMED A GREAT FRIENDSHIP WITH CLAUDIO ‘EL PIOJO’ LÓPEZ AS WELL AS JUAN CRUZ SOL. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES ESPAÑETA AND ‘EL KILY GONZÁLEZ’, TWO OWN NAMES THAT GRADA CHE HAS IN THE HEART. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES DAVID ALBELDA AND VICENTE RODRÍGUEZ, MEMBERS OF THE BEST VALENCIA IN HISTORY, WILL ALWAYS HAVE SPAIN IN THEIR HEART Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES ESPAÑETA TOUCHED THE GLORY IN THE MOST LAURED VALENCIA IN HISTORY BETWEEN 2002 AND 2004

SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES DAVID VILLA ALWAYS HAD A SPECIAL AFFECTION FOR SPAIN Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES IN THE CELEBRATION OF THE 2008 CUP OF THE KING, SPAIN WAS A LEADING PLAYER. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES UNAI EMERY AND ESPAÑETA MAINTAINED A VERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP IN THE FOUR YEARS THAT THE BASQUE LEADED THE CLUB Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES ANGULO DID NOT WANT SPAIN TO MISS HIS FAREWELL AS A VALENCIANIST Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES DESPITE BEING FROM ITS LAST YEARS, ESPAÑETA WAS ALSO WELCOME BY THE CHE STAFF FORMED BY GUAITA, SOLDADO, JONAS, ALBELDA ETC. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES JUAN MATA WAS ANOTHER OF THE FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO LEARNED VALENCIANISM FROM THE HAND OF SPAIN Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES JORDI ALBA DEDICATED ONE OF HIS GOALS AS A BAT TO SPAIN Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES RICARDO COSTA ALSO FOUND IN SPAIN A MODEL OF VALENCIANISM TO FOLLOW. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES SPAIN PRESENTED THE TARONJA 2016 TROPHY TOGETHER WITH JAUME Y MONTOYA, THE YEAR IN WHICH HE RETIRED. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES SPAIN THE DAY OF HIS FAREWELL IN MESTALLA UNDER THE CLAMOR OF THE FANS AND THEIR OWN STAFF. Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES MESTALLA’S FANS HONORED ESPAÑETA IN HIS FAREWELL Photo:



SPAIN A LIFE IN PICTURES ESPAÑETA WAS ALSO ACCLAIMED WHEN HE CAME TO MESTALLA ALREADY RETIRED. Photo:



