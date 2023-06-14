It was decisive for Pedro Sánchez to achieve the investiture in January 2020. He even needed special protection from the security forces after receiving threats for his predisposition to support the socialist candidate. But, today, Tomás Guitarte, national spokesman for the Federation of Empty Spain and only deputy from Teruel Exists in Congress during the last legislature, has at this moment “practically ruled out” repeating as head of the list the general elections of 23 July. The second national elections attended by his party and the first for 11 other formations promoted by this federation, which fights against the problems of unpopulated areas. As with the rest of the forces, the electoral advance ordered by the now President of the Government caught the leaders of Empty Spain “off-the-cuff”. Although, in his case, the race to present the lists is more complicated given its short existence and smaller organizational structures than most political parties.

The Federation of Empty Spain was established in November last year, in an act in which they expressed their intention to seek implementation throughout the country. And since then, the formations of different territories have been working under its umbrella with a common objective: to tackle the problems related to depopulation from the institutions. The first litmus test was the regional and municipal elections on May 28, in which four communities, 13 provinces and 233 municipalities concurred. The results, in general, were not successful. There were only alegrías in Aragón, where the Aragón-Teruel Existe coalition entered the Cortes with three seats and Guitarte as a candidate.

It is precisely that regional seat that removes the possibility of Guitarte repeating as number one in Congress, according to sources in his cabinet. Despite being “satisfied” with the revenues achieved for Teruel and Aragón as a national deputy, from the formation they underline the difficulties to later transfer those benefits achieved in the Lower House to the Aragonese reality, due to the “retaining wall” that, in their opinion , supposes the autonomous government —because many of the laws need their application in the community—. And that is why, at this moment, Guitarte would prefer to focus his efforts on the Aragonese Parliament. Within the Existe coalition —constituted for the June 23 general elections by Teruel Existe, Aragón Existe and España Vaciada— the meetings and assemblies are rushing these days to make a decision in this regard and announce at the end of the week the head of ready, right on the limit that marks the calendar: the next June 19.

Finally, Empty Spain will be present in the general elections in 12 constituencies: Salamanca, Palencia, León, Valladolid, Asturias, Toledo and La Rioja; in Soria, the brand will be Soria ¡YA!; while in Teruel, Zaragoza and Huesca, the ballot will be that of the Aragón-Teruel Existe coalition, and in Burgos, together with the Castilian Tierra Comunera Party. In the province of Cuenca, where Empty Spain got nine councilors in different town halls on 28-M, they have decided not to run for the polls in Congress. “In each territory they have made the decision of whether to take the step. Then the federation of parties met, and there each territory exposed what it wanted. Cuenca has not presented itself due to the electoral advance and the wear and tear of the autonomous ones ”, point out sources from the federation.

Soria ¡YA!, the party with the most votes in the Castilla y León elections last year in the province, preferred not to run for the municipal elections on 28-M to save strength for the general elections, then scheduled for the end of the year. After precipitating the electoral advance, and like other formations of Empty Spain with more meager organic structures than those of other more long-lived parties, these days they rush to designate their head of the list to Congress. In Asturias, which ran under the brand of SOS Asturias, it was announced on Monday that they were changing their name to Asturias Existe, with Raquel L. Murias as a candidate. Almería has not spoken. And Jaén Deserves More, which has the key to the Government in its City Council, does opt for 23-J, but outside the federation.

These days, in addition, the new formations have mobilized to collect the necessary signatures to be able to attend. As they are new candidacies, they need 0.1% of the signatures of the voters before June 19. In Valladolid, Asturias, Toledo and La Rioja, the collection of guarantees is more complicated due to the greater number of census takers in their constituency.

At the moment, Exists and Soria NOW! they are —according to the polls— in a position to win seats. “Only where the brands are consolidated is representation guaranteed,” explains the 40dB analyst. Carlos Dominguez. “In Teruel, if he got the results of the municipal ones, he would get his deputy. In Soria, if they were close to the result of the regional elections, they could even achieve two”, adds Domínguez. But the analyst warns that the situation polarized by blocks in which the next elections are framed could reduce his aspirations. Of course, in the rest of the provinces, they could “scratch” votes from the main parties, mainly from the left-wing forces. “That will be very relevant”, emphasizes Domínguez. “It is about continuing to make the project grow in each territory,” said Inmaculada Sáenz, coordinator of España Vaciada, on Saturday, “to provide opportunities, resources and services to people who live in the most depopulated, abandoned and forgotten areas by the institutions”.