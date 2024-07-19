The secretary general of the PSOE of Andalusia, Juan Espadas, will call a political conference after the summer to define his party’s political project for the 2026 regional elections. This was announced on Thursday night by the socialist leader in his last speech before the party’s steering committee – the highest body between congresses – as a response to critical voices that called for a new opposition strategy, according to sources close to the PSOE-A leadership confirmed to this newspaper. The leader also reported that the lawsuits that the socialists will file against the PP and Vox for accusing them of “theft” have already been finalized after the rulings of the Constitutional Court that have annulled or reduced criminal liability in the ERE case.

Espadas’ intention is to call the political conference in September or October, the same sources say. This is the response that the secretary general has given to the members of his party who for the first time questioned his leadership in a steering committee. Of the more than 25 people who spoke, eight leaders and former leaders of the PSOE-A from different backgrounds expressed their discontent with the lack of self-criticism and the inability of the party leadership to mount an opposition that undermines the management of Juan Manuel Moreno and the PP, which has won the last four consecutive elections.

“[Los críticos] They are asking for a change of strategy but, when asked what theirs is, they do not answer”, indicate the sources consulted from the leadership, in line with the exposition that Espadas made on Thursday. With the call for the political conference, the former mayor of Seville intends to force the critics to specify their proposals, forcing them, in addition, to focus on programmatic and not organic issues. “If they consider that the PSOE-A does not have a government project for 2026, let them present their initiatives”, insist the interlocutors consulted.

Some of the participants in the steering committee also questioned the remodeling of the executive and the work of the shadow government that Espadas put into practice at the previous meeting, last January. The secretary general of the PSOE-A defended the changes because with them, he said, he wanted to project another image of the party and end an anachronistic structure. And he valued the proposals of that meeting alternative government born to present a program in opposition to that of the PP, a document that was presented to the members of the steering committee through a QR code.

Espadas called this meeting precisely to coincide with the dates on which the Constitutional Court was scheduled to announce the resolution of the appeals for protection filed by the majority of former senior officials convicted of prevarication and embezzlement in the political part of the ERE. The general secretary wanted to focus the bulk of the steering committee on the meaning of the rulings of the court of guarantees that have totally or partially annulled the sentences imposed by the Provincial Court in 2019 and ratified by the Supreme Court in 2022. “I did not want to let this moment pass to make a call to recover the dignity of the socialists, after more than 10 years of suffering a terrifying process,” said Espadas, according to the sources consulted.

The Andalusian leader called on his followers to recover their self-esteem and to claim pride in the 37 years of Junta governments, a strategy that he himself has begun to put into practice. On July 1, after learning of the partial revocation of the sentence for prevarication of the former Minister of Finance Magdalena Álvarez, and two days before the revisions of the sentences for four other former senior officials who were serving their sentences in prison were made public, Espadas warned that he would not tolerate the Andalusian Parliament or the Junta insisting that there was a “generic theft of 680 million euros.” “The PSOE will not allow any political leader to speak again of theft from Andalusians and to speak of the PSOE or the socialists,” he warned. “We are going to ask them to name and surname who are the ones stealing so that we can file a complaint.”

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

These complaints are now finalised, confirm sources close to the PSOE-A leadership; and, in fact, the general secretary announced in the steering committee that they would be presented in the next few days, something that has also been confirmed by the aforementioned interlocutors, although they do not specify when or against which specific people they will be directed. They do point out that episodes such as the concentration organised by Vox in front of the party’s regional headquarters, on Calle San Vicente in Seville, or the posters (also an initiative of the far-right party) with the images of Espadas and the former Andalusian presidents Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán and the slogan “You have stolen” will be included.

The successive electoral setbacks suffered by the PSOE since Espadas assumed the general secretary position after beating Susana Díaz in the primaries in June 2021 have raised doubts about the direction of his opposition to Moreno. He has also not been well understood in a sector that combines this task with that of spokesperson for the socialists in the Senate, because it prevents him from devoting all his time to combating the PP’s management in Andalusia. Until the last electoral defeat in the European elections in June, critical voices remained anonymous, but then some former members of the party, such as Luis Ángel Hierro, who also contested the primaries, or the former president of the Andalusian Parliament, Juan Pablo Durán, close to Susana Díaz, called for his resignation. Espadas downplayed the significance of his criticisms because he understood that they were “opinion-makers and not leaders.”

But this Thursday, for the first time, voices with names and surnames were raised in the steering committee, demanding a change of direction in the strategy. Espadas has also minimized the seriousness and effect of their criticisms: he believes that several of them question him because of personal grudges for not having been included in the provincial leadership, and that others are people far removed from the party and who do not know how it is working, according to sources close to the general secretary. The fact that he has decided to call the political conference is a way of countering them and of provoking a stir to try to channel his leadership.