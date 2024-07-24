The rulings of the Constitutional Court partially or totally annulling the sentences of several former socialist leaders of the Junta de Andalucía in the ERE case have forced the Andalusian PSOE to look back and ask itself why during the ten years that the process lasted the party leadership did not come out to defend the former high officials, now protected by the court of guarantees. Among those convicted were two former presidents of the Junta and the PSOE, Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán. In an article published this Wednesday in the Huffpostthe current general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia, Juan Espadas, points directly to the last socialist president of the Junta and former general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Susana Díaz, accusing her of having left Griñán and Chaves in the lurch.

Espadas recalls that Ciudadanos boasted of demanding the resignation of Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán as MPs and Senators in order to support Díaz’s investiture after the 2015 regional elections. And he adds: “On May 4, 2015, in her investiture speech before the Andalusian Parliament, Susana Diaz said: ‘Corruption is today the greatest cause of discredit in politics and also in public institutions. My Government is committed to taking a series of measures in different areas, and I propose that they be framed in a great agreement by all against corruption. An agreement that gives peace of mind and also gives confidence to citizens that cases such as the ERE or the training, to refer to Andalusian cases, will not be repeated.’ Espadas says that this position of the then all-powerful socialist leader contributed to “damaging the image of the PSOE and the honorability” of the people now protected by the Constitutional Court.

Espadas continues: “As we have unfortunately seen later, the firewalls dressed up as agreements against corruption that implicitly recognised a general guilt or that did not explain well what the ruling of the Constitutional Court now does in a very pedagogical way, supporting the legality of the actions of the socialist governments or what was approved by Parliament and dismantling the great false narrative, only [contribuyeron]in my opinion, and given the ongoing hunt by the PP and its partners at Vox, to damage the image of the PSOE and the honour of the people whose rights have been violated.”

Susana Díaz has responded with a cryptic message on the social network X: “Leonardo Padura writes in his novel Like dust in the wind that ‘in socialism you never know what the future holds for you’. Some are now trying to rewrite it to look good.” Socialist leaders believe that Espadas’ reproach to Díaz responds to the criticism that some Susanists They addressed him at the recent steering committee meeting, where, for the first time since he became secretary general, criticism was heard in the highest body between congresses.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, the former Andalusian president Manuel Chaves answered the question of why the PSOE remained silent for ten years: “In political moments, the parties act in a certain way. When we were charged, in 2015, the political environment in Spain was very difficult from the point of view of corruption for all parties, not just for the Socialist Party. They made a decision in relation to these issues here in Andalusia and also in Spain. It was surely the one they considered necessary to make. Having said that: I have always had the moral support of the PSOE leaders in Madrid and also in Andalusia, and above all the support of many colleagues and many people on the street.” Chaves also admitted that “there was a lack of pedagogy, a lack of information” to explain that the ERE funds were mostly used for the early retirement of 6,400 workers. “And that is our responsibility,” he stressed.

In that interview, Chaves clarified the meaning of a phrase he once said to Griñán: “Pepe, Susana [Díaz] He has killed us; it is as if he had stabbed us with a knife”, a phrase collected by the journalist Manuel Pérez Alcázar in the book Dolphins and sharks. Until now it was believed that it was because Díaz demanded that her parliamentary records be included in order to be invested with the support of Ciudadanos. The former president explained it thus: “The context in which I said the phrase is not where the media say it. It is true that I said it and I am going to say why: because, after the sentence of the Court of Seville, the first strong blow that I received when I realized what was happening to me, what could begin to happen, was that they did not invite me and Pepe Griñán to a very important party event. It was a very strong blow.” The event to which Chaves refers was one organized by Susana Díaz’s PSOE in February 2016 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of 28-F (the referendum that led to Andalusia’s access to autonomy by the fast track). Neither he nor Griñán (both have been at the head of the Junta for 23 years) were invited, although former presidents Rafael Escuredo and José Rodríguez de la Borbolla did attend.