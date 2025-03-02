The Minister of Justice and Democratic Quality of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Ramon Espadalerhe has defended that the decongestion of the Courts of Catalonia begins with Barcelona “because between multi -consciousness and criminal add up to almost 65% of all the work accumulated in the courts.”

He said this Saturday during an interview in COPE Catalunyaaccording to a statement, in which he has also announced that on March 17 a third court for minor trials will come into operation, since according to Espadaler the two Courts Currently they allow some 12,000 trials every year and with this third court will reach 18,000.

In addition, the Minister has affirmed that the Government is studying “to consider prison officials as agents of the authority”, and explained that aggressions to prison officials have decreased compared to the previous year, but that they have increased in reference to figures of 10 years ago.

Therefore, Espadaler bets on the training of these officials to have tools To deal with these episodes, although it has ruled out measures such as providing material media workers such as pepper gas.









In reference to the opening of new penitentiary centers, the open center of the Free zonewith almost 800 squares, which will allow “closing the Trinitat prison, which will be used for social housing,” and has placed another center for the following legislature to replace the Wad-RAS Women’s Prison.