Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/15/2024 – 7:00

The percentage of male clients seeking hair removal at EspaçoLaser has doubled in the last five years. According to the company, the share of male clients rose from 9% in 2019 to more than 15% in 2023.

“We have a big focus on increasing the male audience,” says the company’s CEO, Magali Leite, in an exclusive interview with the website This Is Money. According to the executive, this current participation represents almost 4 million customers.

The Brazilian multinational already has 800 units and is betting on the growth of its male clientele and the franchise model to accelerate its expansion. Today, of the 854 units in five Latin American countries, 250 are franchises.

Post-IPO Challenges

Espaço Laser faces the challenge of proving to the market that it is in fact structured for the future. Since its IPO in 2021, the company has lost around 94% of its market value. In 2024 alone, shares are expected to fall by around 18%.

“I don’t think we’re in a different situation than most companies that went public in 2021,” explains Magali Leite. “Everyone has a share that has been discounted by 80, 90% since the IPO in this 2021 harvest.”

The CEO says that the drop is not so worrying because, even though the company is discounted, the level of investors in its portfolio is “very qualified”. “They are the ones who can really understand the quality of the results that have been delivered and the company’s long-term plan and strategy.”

In February 2024, the company announced a new restructuring of its debt, with the issuance of R$733 million in debentures. The objective was to obtain a longer payment term and thus change the company’s cash conversion cycle.

“We knew that, at some point, if we continued with the previous structure, we would have to reduce investments in order to pay the debt service,” explains the CEO. “It was a favorable moment, with new creditors wanting to join the company, so we took everything that was positive and transformed it in the best way possible into a new debt structure.”

Expansion through franchises and new fronts

The company recently announced a strategy to intensify its growth through franchisees.

“Through franchisee management, we can maintain the level of quality that we have in our own stores in more distant locations, with a smaller population,” says the CEO.

To encourage opening, the company opens calls for the establishment of new units in specific municipalities. Another strategy is to offer the possibility of franchises in “key cities” that previously only had their own units.

At the same time, the company launched a new brand positioning, with changes to its colors, slogan and with influencer Jade Picon as its “anchor poster girl”. “We are a market-leading brand and we are increasingly reinforcing the attribute of being synonymous with the category”, says the CEO.

The company also maintains the “Laser University”, a cell for research, development and testing of technologies. “All of this requires investment”, says Leite.

Espaçolaser has started testing services such as botulinum toxin, microneedling, chemical peeling and fillers. However, new treatments are still far from being offered on a massive scale.

“We are talking about the customer’s face, so we do all this with great caution,” explains the CEO. “We cannot risk the quality of our brand by doing something in a less careful way.”

Search for more male clients

To reach new customers, the company has a strong referral incentive program, with discounts for those who recommend and for those who decide to try it.

In a unit, for example, a client can be offered a number of recommendation vouchers for free underarm or male neck sessions. The idea is that those who take the sessions for the first time will continue the treatment after the free period ends.

“It is a program that is an important path of growth for us because it is directed precisely by those who have already tried and are very happy with our treatment”, says the CEO.

Despite the positive results presented in the last quarter, the company’s shares are not yet recommended by firms such as CM Capital. “We still need to carefully evaluate the next quarter’s numbers to determine a possible reaction of ESPA3 shares,” says investment analyst Alex Carvalho. “The company’s initial numbers are modest for a market that is growing at a fast pace.”

When it debuted on the B3 in 2021, Espaçolaser shares were priced at R$17.90. On Friday afternoon, the 12th, they were quoted at just R$1.07.