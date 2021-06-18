EspaçoLaser informed that it acquired on June 10, 11 and 17, through its subsidiary Corporeos Serviços Terapêuticos, representative participation of three franchised groups responsible for the operation of 19 stores of the “Espaçolaser” brand in the States of Pará, São Paulo, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Ceará and Piauí – Wilson and Pedro Group, Gustavo Group and Marcel and Euclides Group), upon payment of the total amount of R$ 68.8 million.

The company recalled that, as disclosed in the Prospectus of its share offering, the Company held a call option granted by the shareholders of the Wilson and Pedro Group, the Gustavo Group and the Marcel and Euclides Group and this acquisition is a result of these negotiations .

EspaçoLaser emphasized that the completion of this stage in the company’s evolution is an important step for its growth and development, with the resumption of the right of preference in the regions of the Wilson and Pedro Group, the Gustavo Group and the Marcel and Euclides Group previously held by the selling shareholders.

HBR

The company also announced this Friday that it has signed a commercial partnership with HBR Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliários to promote synergy and strengthen the strategic plan to expand the operations of the two companies.

HBR Realty operates in the real estate development and management segment and owns several commercial projects called “ComVem”, with wide geographic coverage, mainly in the city of São Paulo and its interior.

“From now on, ComVem will be able to count on the Espaçolaser store chain, integrating the mix of its projects, offering all the experience and capacity of development and administration of convenience centers, with privileged locations and a dedicated retail mix for each enterprise and location,” he says to the companies in a statement sent to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

For the company, the partnership reinforces the perceived quality of Espaçolaser and ComVem and the recognition of these brands as platforms to support the growth of qualified retail.

