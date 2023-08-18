Implementation of the Digital FGTS is scheduled for 2024, but the schedule establishes a testing phase starting on August 19

O eSocial will have a temporary shutdown for scheduled maintenance this Friday (19.Aug.2023), from 8am to 12pm. The procedure will be necessary for the integration of the test stage of the FGTS Digital (Digital Service Time Guarantee Fund) in the system.

With the shutdown, all eSocial modules – web (including simplified modules) and web service – will be unavailable during the period.

The FGTS Digital is a set of computerized systems to help the employer to manage the processes related to the fulfillment of the obligation. Through this tool, companies will be able to issue quick and personalized guides, consult extracts, request compensation or refund of amounts, contract installments, all in a simple and agile way.

The implementation of the FGTS Digital is scheduled for January 2024, but the schedule establishes a testing stagefrom 19 August to 10 November 2023, for employers to adapt to the change.

What changes with FGTS Digital: