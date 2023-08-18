Implementation of the Digital FGTS is scheduled for 2024, but the schedule establishes a testing phase starting on August 19
O eSocial will have a temporary shutdown for scheduled maintenance this Friday (19.Aug.2023), from 8am to 12pm. The procedure will be necessary for the integration of the test stage of the FGTS Digital (Digital Service Time Guarantee Fund) in the system.
With the shutdown, all eSocial modules – web (including simplified modules) and web service – will be unavailable during the period.
The FGTS Digital is a set of computerized systems to help the employer to manage the processes related to the fulfillment of the obligation. Through this tool, companies will be able to issue quick and personalized guides, consult extracts, request compensation or refund of amounts, contract installments, all in a simple and agile way.
The implementation of the FGTS Digital is scheduled for January 2024, but the schedule establishes a testing stagefrom 19 August to 10 November 2023, for employers to adapt to the change.
What changes with FGTS Digital:
- Expiration Date Change: the deadline for collecting the monthly FGTS changed to the 20th of the month following the accrual;
- skills prior to FGTS Digital: the amounts due from periods prior to the implementation of the FGTS Digital must be collected through Caixa’s connectivity system (via Sefip) and the amounts due from the period of implementation of the FGTS Digital must be collected via FGTS Digital;
- collection via Pix: with the operationalization of the FGTS Digital, the collection of amounts due to the Fund will be made exclusively through the PIX;
- eSocial as a data source: the FGTS Digital will be fed almost simultaneously by the information transmitted to the eSocial environment, so that the value of the benefit will be calculated based on the information provided by employers in the eSocial bookkeeping system;
- impacts on the generation of the FGTS Regularity Certificate: non-payment of the amounts due on the due date may have an immediate impact on the issuance of the CRF (FGTS Regularity Certificate).
#eSocial #unavailable #6th #integration #FGTS #Digital
Leave a Reply