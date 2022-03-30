Are you a fan of horror? According to a Variety reportthe saga of IT created by Stephen King is going to have a prequel series to the two movies that are available on HBO Max. This decision may be due to the fact that both It: Chapter 1 What It: Chapter 2 They were box office hits.

Only the second installment raised more than $473 million dollars at the global box office. Thanks to the fact that both productions cover much of the history of the Losers Club when they face Pennywise, HBO Max wanted to continue reaping more monetary success with a vision towards the past.

Currently, the two films of IT They accompany our protagonists from 1989 until 2016, but the series will go a little further back. According to Variety’s report, this will take place in the 1960s when the Pennywise clown myth began in the town of Derry.

As mentioned, this HBO Max series will be titled Welcome To Derry and will show us how Pennywise’s story began. In addition, it will take inspiration from events of the time, for example we will see a fire in the Black Spot Nightclub by an organization quite similar to the Ku Klux Klan.

HBO Max will present the origins of IT in its new prequel series

Something that can make fans of this franchise happy is that producer Andy Muschietti will return in this prequel series of THAT (It), alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. He was responsible for the previous two films, so he already knows the world of Stephan King in depth, which could help enrich the well-known myths of the original book.

This new prequel series of IT joins HBO Max’s efforts to expand Warner Bros.’ existing film properties. Colin Farrell is set to return as The Penguin in a series of Gotham PD (and Arkham Asylum) or the series they are preparing on dunes, among many others.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics in our Discord server. Or you can keep up to date with all the news through Google news. You can also stop by our YouTube channel to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: