Mexico. The Mexican actress Esmeralda Pimentel becomes the center of attention on Instagram this Sunday, as she shares an image of herself in which She looks very flirtatious in an elegant and transparent dress.

“With the best team of all time…”, Esmeralda entitles the aforementioned image in which she wears a totally transparent outfit that fits her body, so the result is a spectacular shot.

Esmeralda currently resides in Madridsince he was filming the movie Montecristo with William Levy, Miguel Ángel Muñoz and Pablo Puyol, it is a romantic comedy that was originally called Two cows and a donkey.

Pimentel, 33 years old, originally from Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco, has stood out in the world of entertainment thanks to her beauty and talent, as she is one of the most beautiful young actresses and has shown her “actress material” in various projects. .

In addition, Esmeralda has a knack for driving and that is why will be the host of the Forqué Awards gala which will be held on December 17 in Madrid, at the IFEMA Municipal Palace.

Esmeralda became publicly known during 2007 when she participated in Nuestra Belleza Jalisco representing Zapotlán, of which she was the first finalist, when she was 18 years old.

Esmeralda Pimentel began her career in the telenovela Verano de amor, then starred in El color de la pasión, La vecina and Falling in love with Ramón.

The Netflix series Where there was a fire is one of Esmeralda Pimentel’s most important projects, as it has given her international projection and in it she acted with Itatí Cantoral and Eduardo Capetillo, among other actors.