The 33-year-old singer responded in her message to the broadcast of the online program ANGRY about the situation surrounding The Voice of Holland. ‘It is a shame how the male coaches in the Netherlands have abused their position. Although I’m not entirely surprised’, Denters says.

She says she met Borsato at a performance. “I met Marco in real life once and he squeezed my butt out of nowhere,” she writes. “We were on stage after a performance. There were other people around us, but apparently I was the only one who thought this behavior was weird.’

The singer also calls it brave that the candidates of The Voice have spoken out and dared to share their story. How many victims have to come forward before they are taken seriously. It’s sad.’

