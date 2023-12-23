Brussels prepares a new plan without Italy

If Italy says no to the ESM, the European Union could say no to Italy. This is supported by Repubblica, according to which an ESM of 19 is being evaluated here in Brussels. Without Italy, but with all the other states that share the euro. “The biggest risk that our country runs after the no in Parliament to the ratification of the reform of the Stability Mechanism is precisely this. That is, that the State Rescue Fund survives by excluding us. It is a hypothesis that began to circulate yesterday evening between the Brussels offices and in confidential contacts between the Chancelleries”, says Repubblica.

Moreover, it is a legally practicable possibility. “The ESM is in fact based on an intergovernmental agreement and not on a community treaty. That is, it is the result of an agreement between the executives of the twenty countries that adopt the euro as their currency. Nothing, therefore, prevents a treaty from being signed by nineteen partners instead of twenty”, writes Repubblica, according to which “the idea was put forward above all by some Northern European countries (including Germany) who did not at all appreciate the betrayal of the word given on ratification. Especially if we consider the negotiations on the new Stability Pact, which in their opinion still presents elements of excessive flexibility in favor of our country”.

On the other hand, “there are two paths that can be taken after Italy's rejection of the new banking shield. The first: to establish another Fund. The second: to completely oust Italy from the ESM and move forward to nineteen In the latter case it would be necessary to identify the legal solution to return the appropriations already paid by our country. In fact, Rome has subscribed over 125 billion in capital, concretely paying 14″.

Meloni, displaced by Salvini, decided to indulge him

Corriere della Sera instead focuses on the background that led to the choice. “The way in which the decision was reached is truly singular: most of the ministers report that they were “taken by surprise” and that they found out “practically after the fact”. The point is that the prime minister herself was taken aback by the blitz organized by Salvini, who three days ago in the Montecitorio commission had ordered his deputies to speed up the ESM process to bring it to the Chamber. So Meloni, in order not to leave room for his ally on the right, agreed to support him”, writes the Courier.

Subscribe to the newsletter

