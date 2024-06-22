The response to the ‘pressing’ of Eurozone partners on Italy to ratify the ESM reform came clearly from Milan. The secretary of the League Matteo Salvini said that Italy will “never” ratify the reformnegotiated by Count one and signed under Count two, reform that the League considers “European madness”. And for those in Luxembourg who hadn’t yet understood, he added: “If they approve it. We don’t need the ESM”.

Salvini’s words confirmed, in case it were needed, what the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, in Luxembourg, explained to his colleagues on the ESM board of governors on Thursday: in the Italian Parliament “there is no majority” to vote for the reform. Giorgetti, exactly six months after the rejection of ratification in the Chamber, was called by his fellow ministers in the ESM council of governors to explain what our country intends to do, once again. Every time, Giorgetti has to explain the same thing. As was evident on December 21, 2023, when the Chamber rejected the ratification, there is “no majority” in Parliament to approve it.

“What’s new – explained the minister – is that for the first time” the director of the ESM, Pierre Gramegna, “has made some reflections, also accepting criticisms that we have always made, to try to change the mechanism and bring it towards a use, such as a European sovereign fund, for example, on the theme of defence, avoiding perhaps the individual national states having to go into debt or spend at a national level”.

However, the Minister of Economy warned, this is “a barely sketchy discussion. Which, among other things, has met with a lot of resistance from almost all countries, especially the Nordic ones”. It is difficult to convince the majority parties when faced with such a vague prospect. Therefore, explained Giorgetti, ratifying the ESM reform in Italy “is impossible in the short term. In the long term it depends“. If the Luxembourg-based mechanism “changes, if it improves, if its nature changes and how. We have always asked for it: the discussion has only just begun, amidst a thousand difficulties”. In Luxembourg, however, they want ratification of the reform first. Only then will it be possible to talk about possible new instruments. “It is clear that, if they first require ratification ratification – Giorgetti observed – becomes substantially impracticable. It’s a discussion we’ve been in for some time now. Honestly, from Thursday’s discussion it seems to me that we are still very far from having a commitment to review the objectives of the ESM.

In fact, Giorgetti observed, “there is a very consistent front, the usual very consistent front that we already know about European rules, which is absolutely opposed to changing the nature” of the ESM, “therefore, essentially this situation is destined in the short term to don’t change, definitely.” Giorgetti made it clear that the Italian government believes it is the victim of political prejudice, due to the fact that the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the informal European Council last Monday, was not involved in the negotiations on top positions: the Ursula trio von der Leyen-Antonio Costa-Kaja Kallas landed on the leaders’ table after being negotiated separately by delegates in the European Council of delegates from the three majority parties: EPP, PSE and Liberals.

And in the council of governors, “I simply said – Giorgetti clarified – that introducing the topic of the ratification of the ESM at this moment seemed to me to throw salt on the wound and, therefore, improper”. Therefore, the joint and tireless pressure of the president of Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe and the director of the ESM, Pierre Gramegna, are faced with a fact, the impossibility of ratifying the reform in Italy, due to the lack of a majority in favor in the Italian Parliament, which continues Since the beginning of the Meloni government, therefore, Minister Giorgetti said, “there is no way out”.