The House Budget Committee gave the green light for the opinion against the ratification bill and execution of the Agreement amending the Treaty it establishes the European Stability Mechanism. A stop to the ESM which arrives in the commission chaired by the Italian Giuseppe Mangialavori with the green light from the Brothers of Italy and the League. Forza Italia's choice instead was to abstain on the opinion.

Even oppositions on different lines. Against the opinion, in favor of ratification, the Democratic Party, Action and Italia Viva, while M5S did not participate in the work. After the acceleration on the ESM issue, the House vote could be brought forward today.