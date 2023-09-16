Giorgia Meloni (photo Lapresse), the extra profits tax is a big hit. And an own goal with the visit to Albania

Mes, Italy follows the Icelandic example and overthrows the establishment

In the USA, the Gramm-Leach-Biely of 1999 replaced the Glass-Steagal Act of 1933, causing merchant and investment banks to become one. The lesson of 1929 regarding deregulation was of no avail and as a result, in recent decades, we have had a series of very significant financial crashes.

I would like to recall the most recent ones: the speculative bubble of dot com (1997-2000), the speculative bubble on petrolium (2003-2008) and that of subprime mortgages (beginning of the end August 9, 1997), all also due to the derivatives that we all know by now. This graph on the speculative bubbles of the last century up to the present day is interesting and exhaustive:

For a change Europe is asking us to ratify the MES (European Stability Mechanism, acronym I changed to: Methods of Systematic Expropriation), a very elegant way to cage states in the event of internal financial problems and be able to dispose of them at will with uncontestable solutions.

The History of Greece is a clear manipulation of this. In addition to the contribution of obsolete and ineffective academic solutions, which are still causing the population to tighten their belts, so much so that after more than fifteen years we cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. Why this lash against the excessive power of European demands? I am convinced that these requests are not only linked to Europe, but also to International Monetary Fundat the World Bank and to European Central Bank.

I take this opportunity to remind you that only one nation in the world has had the courage to not give a damn about the advice and threats (among other things not veiled like: we will make you become the Cuba of Europe) coming from some of the institutions mentioned above, this Nation is Iceland.

Emblem of do-it-yourself and which today has a thriving economy, +6% of GDP+3.3% of unemploymentall coming from a default created by deregulation and where it was not the citizens who paid (unlike Greece), but those who materially damaged the Icelandic economy and finance, i.e. the politicians and bankers who all ended up in court ( which did not happen in the USA and other states).

A fairly short documentary (2 minutes and 53 seconds long) shows how they did it, without external support, and is: Iceland’s silent revolution. From crisis to managed default – YouTube Why doesn’t anyone at European and international level talk about it? Afraid of making a fool of yourself? Now to conclude a direct question: Would you sign it on MES.

