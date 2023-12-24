ESM, EU wants to make another agreement to exclude Italy: we are about to be expelled from the condominium chat

Matteo Salvini wanted to clarify minister Giorgetti: “We shared, chose and did everything for the good of the Italians, they are and we are proud of it, I was with him yesterday. I let the newspapers write what they want, we have done a great thing for Italy”, putting an end to continuous speculations fanned by those who have no other arguments and therefore attack everything in order to survive politically.

This is the case, for example, of Elly Schlein's PD which now seems like a faded copy of Beppe Grillo, except for the fact that Giuseppe Conte is taking her place away too. So the secretary of the Democratic Party has no choice but to repeat a venting mantra, namely “Giorgetti come and report to Parliament”.

Instead Conte, who voted with the right, tries to perform funny dialectical balancing acts, but fails by revealing that he is a high priest of a low cult: that of hot air.

Salvini's message to the opposition, however, is clear and clear: “There is no tripe for cats”. He said it clearly during yesterday's visit to Buzzi in Milan to deliver gifts to hospitalized children. When asked if the economy minister had emerged weakened by the affair, he responded clearly:

“Absolutely not. We shared, chose and did everything for the good of the Italians. They are and we are proud of it. I was with him yesterday, I let the newspapers write what they wish. We did a great thing for Italy.” “Have you ever argued?” the reporter pressed, hoping for some slip-up but the leader of the League was clear here too: “Never argued. Never”.

In fact, the League has always been consistent on the ESM or rather its reform. In fact, he considered it for what it is, that is, a dangerous instrument that brings with it two main – so to speak – drawbacks.

The first is that behind this reform there is a dangerous monster hidden, namely the possible restructuring of the debt and therefore it would be the citizens who have government bonds who pay the funny billionaires of the banks. And then the second is that the banks to be saved are perhaps the German and French ones, that is, those of our main adversaries in the EU and the Italian taxpayer should pay the bill.

Furthermore, since Italy has already financed the fund, it would be right to get back the money that we have already paid to Brussels.

But Salvini also wanted to make a specific reference to the role of Parliament in protecting the interests of citizens: “Parliament exercised its democratic right to reject a useless and harmful instrument and the spread fell. Italy is growing more than Germany, we have done our duty to defend the jobs and savings of Italians.”

Last night, late in the evening, the predictable retaliation of the European Union began to take place, namely that of excluding Italy from a new possible agreement that would allow the bailout fund to survive, excluding us. Hypothesis which was already taken up this morning and propagated by our traditional European enemies, namely the Nordic states.

In short, we are at the level of condominium chats in which a small group of somewhat mafia-like tenants are mobbing against another tenant, guilty only of being a little smarter than the others and who has discovered the game and isn't up for it.

