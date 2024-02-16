The gala of the Esland Awards 2024 can be compared to the Oscars for those who they broadcast live on the internet. This event, organized annually by the popular Spanish streamer TheGrefgaims to recognize various prominent personalities on social networks who are dedicated to the same field, in recognition of their work throughout the year on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch or Kick.

For this reason, don't miss the LIVE coverage that La República has prepared for you and discover what influencers They will receive an award at TODAY's ceremony.

Esland Awards, schedule: look at what time the 2024 gala starts?

The Esland 2024 They will take place this Friday, February 16 in Andorra and the schedules vary depending on the region. See which one is in your country in the following list:

Spain (peninsular): 7.00 pm

Spain (Canary Islands): 6.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil: 3.00 pm

Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Colombia, Peru, Panama: 1.00 pm

Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 2.00 pm

Mexico (center), Chicago, Texas: 12:00 p.m.

Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas: 11.00 am

Esland Awards 2024: what categories are there and who is nominated?

For the third edition of the Esland Awards, the categories became only 12, but maintained the same number of finalists. See the full list of nominees below:

IRL Streamer of the Year

Alanalarana

Brunenger

Grenheir

Llunaclark

Best variety streamer

ElMariana

IlloJuan

knekro

Rubius

Better news coverage

davooxeneize

el_yuste

gerardromer

LACOBRAAA

Best roleplayer of the year

AgentMaxo

FolagorLives

Nexxuz

roier

Promise streamer of the year

angelogam3r

footballcontemo7

paaulacg_

ReyDeLaCity

Best Content Miniseries

BELLUM

The Hole in Minecraft

PermadeaZ 2

Squid Craft Games 2

event of the year

Dogfight Wild Tournament

Final Four from the Spotify Camp Nou

The Evening of the Year III

Great game of Youtubers 4

Revelation streamer

davooxeneize

nilojeda

roier

xCrY

Best content series

DEDchallenge ARK

The God of Everything

Minecraft Extreme

Pokemon Twitch Cup 3

Streamer of the year

ElSpreen

elxokas

Ibai

IlloJuan

anger of the year

DjMaRiiO

elxokas

Ibai and Messi

sezarbluelive

Clip of the year

Guanyar

Lacuevadepaink

Repta Live

Rubius

