The gala of the Esland Awards 2024 can be compared to the Oscars for those who they broadcast live on the internet. This event, organized annually by the popular Spanish streamer TheGrefgaims to recognize various prominent personalities on social networks who are dedicated to the same field, in recognition of their work throughout the year on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch or Kick.
Esland Awards, schedule: look at what time the 2024 gala starts?
The Esland 2024 They will take place this Friday, February 16 in Andorra and the schedules vary depending on the region. See which one is in your country in the following list:
- Spain (peninsular): 7.00 pm
- Spain (Canary Islands): 6.00 pm
- Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil: 3.00 pm
- Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Colombia, Peru, Panama: 1.00 pm
- Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 2.00 pm
- Mexico (center), Chicago, Texas: 12:00 p.m.
- Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas: 11.00 am
Esland Awards 2024: what categories are there and who is nominated?
For the third edition of the Esland Awards, the categories became only 12, but maintained the same number of finalists. See the full list of nominees below:
IRL Streamer of the Year
- Alanalarana
- Brunenger
- Grenheir
- Llunaclark
Best variety streamer
- ElMariana
- IlloJuan
- knekro
- Rubius
Better news coverage
- davooxeneize
- el_yuste
- gerardromer
- LACOBRAAA
Best roleplayer of the year
- AgentMaxo
- FolagorLives
- Nexxuz
- roier
Promise streamer of the year
- angelogam3r
- footballcontemo7
- paaulacg_
- ReyDeLaCity
Best Content Miniseries
- BELLUM
- The Hole in Minecraft
- PermadeaZ 2
- Squid Craft Games 2
event of the year
- Dogfight Wild Tournament
- Final Four from the Spotify Camp Nou
- The Evening of the Year III
- Great game of Youtubers 4
Revelation streamer
- davooxeneize
- nilojeda
- roier
- xCrY
Best content series
- DEDchallenge ARK
- The God of Everything
- Minecraft Extreme
- Pokemon Twitch Cup 3
Streamer of the year
- ElSpreen
- elxokas
- Ibai
- IlloJuan
anger of the year
- DjMaRiiO
- elxokas
- Ibai and Messi
- sezarbluelive
Clip of the year
- Guanyar
- Lacuevadepaink
- Repta Live
- Rubius
