There are things that never change. Eibar is going through a very bad situation in the table, it is true, but of course the team trained by José Luis Mendilibar will not be able to complain never from a hobby that not too many years ago left their throat in Second B to support their own. Times have changed, a lot. The pandemic silenced their throats in Ipurua, but not their desire to cheer. For this reason, they have decided to support the team with their shouts from outside a stadium that, due to its peculiarity, supports good acoustics even without being inside.

The television cameras already captured it several weeks ago, focusing on some perplexed players who did not know where the fuss of their fans came from. As has spoken with Joseba Combarro, president of the Peña, and he tells us that “we continued to make meals when we could in the previous matches, but we decided to go one step further. Through social networks we have initiatives, but we still had that little thorn of being able to do something else ”, he says.

Their unconditional support in worse times has never failed, and they couldn’t afford to leave the team alone in these moments, when others would have thrown in the towel. “We went to door 3, and nothing could be seen, but they offered us another door, with distances, a mask and all the security and it seems that the breath even reached the referee, who came to think that the screams were coming from within the field ”.

After that first game against Valladolid, more and more people from Eskozia La Brava are coming to the game even without being able to see it. Huesca and Villarreal were witnesses to this. “It is important to encourage. You have to continue, especially in these moments that is when the players need it the most”. He acknowledges that the club has “thanked them a lot” for their encouragement, while others ask them if “they are crazy to cheer on a door instead of the team, from a place where you can’t see anything”.

The devotion of the rock for the club of their loves is such and so demonstrated that they want to transmit their “encourage the players and the coaching staff, because that is what is needed right now. We go with them to death”.

Of course, this peña makes good the slogan that runs in Ipurua that says that of “another football is possible”. And it is, but mostly thanks to them. Eibar has a treasure in its own home.