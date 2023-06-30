Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Criticism of the CDU: SPD leader Saskia Esken does not want to close the Walter Lübcke case. © IMAGO / photo library



Saskia Esken accuses the CDU of serious omissions in the case of the murdered Walter Lübcke. The SPD boss has to take a lot of criticism for this.

Frankfurt – The violent death of CDU politician Walter Lübcke was more than four years ago. In Hesse, however, the act of right-wing extremist Stephan Ernst now seems to be an issue in the election campaign. SPD-Boss Saskia Esken held the ruling in Wiesbaden CDU in the Mirror before: “The murder of Walter Lübcke could have been prevented.”

With this accusation, the 61-year-old relies on the results of a committee of inquiry in the Wiesbaden state parliament, which, however, are interpreted differently by the six parties represented in parliament. So there is next to the report from the CDU and greens a dissenting vote by the SPD and FDPalso the left and the AfD have each worked out their own assessments.

Esken reprimands the CDU for the Lübcke murder: Hessian authorities have classified the perpetrators as harmless

In any case, Esken is certain that the government has made serious mistakes here. It was known “in which right-wing extremist networks the perpetrator, a well-known neo-Nazi with a known willingness to use violence and attitude,” had been active. In addition, it had been clear since 2009 that Lübcke was on an NSU death list. Like the terrorist group known for a nationwide series of murders of people with a migration background, Lübcke’s killer once operated in Thuringia, where he was active as a right-wing extremist in the 1990s.

“Just because the Hessian authorities classified him as harmless because he was inactive for a while, he was able to get off the radar of the authorities as a right-wing sleeper and prepare his brutal act of violence without attracting attention,” Esken continues to criticize. In her opinion, the Union has not fought right-wing extremism with enough determination for 20 years and has misplaced the focus.

Scene of the crime: Walter Lübcke was shot dead on this terrace in June 2019 by Stephan Ernst after a battle of words. © IMAGO / focal width effm



CDU counters Esken criticism: “Shameless instrumentalization of the murder of Lübcke”

The SPD chairwoman therefore demands: “The murder of Walter Lübcke was a shocking low point in right-wing violence, which must not be ignored in Hesse either.” Its general secretary Mario Czaja countered: “With the shameless exploitation of the murder of Walter Lübcke for the election campaign, the ex-people’s party SPD is once again sidelined.” “.

Czaja also wrote that for the SPD, “lies, hate polemics & unfounded accusations against democratic competitors are a suitable strategy”. Esken’s co-chairman Lars Klingbeil was by no means spared, because the CDU politician railed against the “Klingbeilization of political discourse”.

Esken criticized for Lübcke statements: Klöckner draws a comparison with the AfD

The CDU member of the Bundestag Matthias Hauer, who comes from the Ruhr area, also shot himself at the SPD leadership, wrote of “low habit” and complained: “SPD under Esken and Klingbeil is poisoning the political climate again.” CDU Federal Treasurer Julia Klöckner grabbed the rough one directly Kelle and made this comparison: “That’s how she normally works AfD.”

In the Mirror meanwhile Thorsten Frei also commented. The parliamentary secretary of the Union in the Bundestag grumbled: “Saskia Esken’s campaign maneuvers are as transparent as they are indecent.”

But not only from the Union did the Swabian native have to listen to a lot. Matthias Höhn, former federal manager of the left, tweeted: “There is a lot to criticize about the CDU, especially in Hesse. But campaigning against a murder victim’s party is distasteful.”

Video: “Agenda for Germany” – CDU and CSU decide on ten-point program

Murder of Lübcke: Son also with critical words in the direction of politics

At the beginning of the year, one of Lübcke’s sons had an interview with t-online said: “You can’t know with 100 percent certainty. But I am convinced that his death could have been prevented.” The state was “blind in the right eye”. Even then, Christoph Lübcke stated: “Of course it is not appropriate to exploit my father’s death for election campaign purposes.” therefore legitimate.”

The new state parliament in Hesse will elected on October 8th. In addition to Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), who has been in office since May 31, 2022, there are also Federal Ministers of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) and Hesse’s Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) hope for a leadership role in Wiesbaden. (mg)