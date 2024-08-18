Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Saskia Esken does not rule out a possible coalition between the SPD and BSW at the state level per se. © Nora Klein /ZDF/dpa

The ZDF summer interview with Saskia Esken focuses, among other things, on the SPD’s weak poll ratings and disputes within the traffic light coalition.

Berlin – The SPD leads the federal government, but it has lost the most support in the polls. In the current Insa Sunday trend, it is only at 16 percent, putting it in third place. The Union remains clearly ahead with 31 percent. Wulf Schmiese speaks to the co-chair of the SPD, Saskia Esken, in the “Berlin direct – summer interview”.

The focus of the discussion will be, among other things, the weak poll ratings of the SPD at the federal level and in East Germany, the internal disputes within the traffic light coalition, for example on the issue of the budget, and the different positions within the SPD on armaments issues.

ZDF summer interview: Esken does not rule out cooperation with BSW

Esken concludes a cooperation between her party and the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) at the state level. With the exception of the clear exclusion of any cooperation with the AfD, coalition decisions are “mainly a matter for the state associations,” she said in the summer interview. “They don’t need our advice, they will decide after the election in light of the constellation.” New state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September.

Esken described the traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, which recently fought fiercely for improvements to the draft budget for the coming year, as a “strong government”. She continued: “We are now leading a government, a truly unusual and not easy coalition.” Esken left no doubt about Olaf Scholz’s renewed candidacy. “Olaf Scholz is our chancellor and he will also be our candidate for chancellor.”

Agreement on budget adjustments strengthens coalition for the time being – problems remain

In the interview, Esken defends the traffic light coalition, despite the recent dispute over the budget. Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck and Christian Lindner have already reached an agreement on adjustments to the budget and thus stabilized the coalition for the time being, but the budget problems remain unresolved. Despite the agreement reached, there is still a funding gap of twelve billion euros in the budget – significantly more than originally planned.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

ZDF summer interview: Esken criticizes federal government for stationing US missiles

Esken expressed criticism of the German government’s handling of the decision to station longer-range US missiles. “There were certainly mistakes made in the process,” said Esken. In substance, however, the decision was correct. Russian President Vladimir Putin With the attack on Ukraine, the European peace order had been “trampled into the dust”, she said.

“We have to reorganize our security,” Esken added. In the long term, the SPD must make it clear “that the desire for peace unites us all.” However, a new peace order in Europe cannot currently be achieved with Putin.

The SPD leader admitted that the question of war and peacekeeping was a major issue in the current East German state elections. “That’s why we have to deal with it,” even if these issues are not decided at the state level, she said. (dpa/afp/jal)