From: Simon Schröder

Is Olaf Scholz also set to be the SPD’s top candidate in the next federal election? Yes, says the party leader – and defends the Chancellor’s leadership style.

Berlin – The SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken is clearly in favor of Olaf Scholz as the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor. “Olaf Scholz is our chancellor, and he is our candidate for chancellor with whom we are going into the election. There is a lot of unity in the party,” said Esken Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. She rejected criticism of the Chancellor’s communication and leadership style: “Olaf Scholz leads in a style that is appropriate for our times.”

Boris Pistoriuswho receives significantly more support in surveys than Scholz and is repeatedly mentioned as a conceivable alternative for the candidacy for chancellor, she expressly praised his role as department head: Pistorius is a “great defense minister,” emphasized Esken. “He has made a name for himself with his successful work and shown leadership in this difficult ministry.”

Esken continues to support Scholz – despite Pistorius’ good poll results

Esken believes that a realignment of the SPD is unnecessary, even after the Green Party leadership announced its withdrawal. When asked whether it would remain with the trio of Scholz, Esken and Lars Klingbeil, the party leader said: “You can assume that.” The leaders of the government, party and parliamentary group have been working together very closely and in a spirit of trust for years. “We have achieved that the SPD is united and not too preoccupied with itself.”

The SPD was able to achieve a victory in the Brandenburg election. With around 33 percent, the Social Democratic Party became the strongest force, leaving the AfD behind. With a view to the result, Scholz said on Tuesday evening: “We will do it that way again next year.” But criticism is also slowly getting louder within his own party. Scholz faced headwinds from former Federal Finance Minister Peer Steinbrück (SPD) and there was also criticism from the Jusos (youth organization of the SPD).

SPD divided on many issues: Will Scholz be a candidate for chancellor again?

The SPD is particularly divided when it comes to migration policy. In an open letter, many SPD politicians denounced the party’s current course on refugee and asylum policy, like this Mirror reported. “In the past few days we have had to watch with sadness, anger and horror as leading social democrats have helped fuel a discourse of exclusion and stigmatization,” the letter says.

In any case, Scholz is certain that he will lead the SPD in the election campaign in the next federal election. (Sischr/dpa)