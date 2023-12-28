Home page politics

SPD leader Saskia Esken speaks out against asylum procedures outside the EU. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The Union praises asylum procedures outside the EU as a recipe for success against irregular migration. The SPD leader now clearly rejects such considerations.

Berlin – The SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken has clearly rejected the Union's demand for the relocation of asylum procedures to countries outside the European Union.

“The forced externalization of asylum procedures violates the Geneva Refugee Convention, which was created in response to the mass expulsions by the Nazis,” Esken told the German Press Agency. “We are aware of our history and that is why the Geneva Refugee Convention remains our clear landmark.”

Relocation of asylum procedures

In the draft of its new policy program, the CDU advocates a relocation of asylum procedures. According to their plans, anyone who applies for asylum in the EU should be transferred to a safe country outside the European Union and undergo a procedure there. If the result is positive, the applicant should be granted protection there.

The East African country Rwanda was the first country to offer cooperation for such a model. However, the British government's plan to outsource asylum procedures there failed before the UK's highest court in November.

Appeal from Dobrindt

In addition to the Geneva Refugee Convention, Esken listed a whole series of other reasons why she does not consider the so-called Rwanda model to be feasible: “The European Commission has rejected the plans as incompatible with EU law, the European Court of Human Rights has rejected the British ones Rwanda plans stopped, UNHCR has refused any involvement in Rwanda models.”

Just a few days ago, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt called on the traffic light coalition not to oppose the relocation of asylum procedures. Germany can “make a promise of protection that we will also guarantee and fulfill in countries outside of Europe,” he told the dpa. Then no one will be willing to pay 10,000 or 20,000 euros for smuggling – “with the knowledge that they will not end up in the German social system, but will find themselves with protection status outside Europe.” dpa