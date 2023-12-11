Head of Diversity Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg has initiated an action plan against anti-Semitism. To start with, she invites mosque communities to talk and demands that they take a clear position.

Center for Islamic Culture in Rödelheim: There is evidence from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution that the preachers are financed by the Iranian Islamic Republic. Image: Rosa Burczyk

Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg, born in 1965, was persecuted and imprisoned as an opposition activist in Iran, and came to Germany as a refugee in 1985. She studied psychology in Frankfurt and worked as a psychotherapist. From 2008 to 2016, the Green politician was a volunteer head of the integration department. After the Greens became the strongest force in the 2021 local elections in Frankfurt, she was elected mayor and thus deputy to the mayor by the city council. At the same time, she is the head of the department for diversity, anti-discrimination and social coexistence in the city of Frankfurt.

Ms. Eskandari-Grünberg, the Middle East conflict has also reached this city: Jews fear revealing themselves in public, Muslims question Israel's right to exist at demonstrations for the victims in Gaza. Were you surprised by this development?