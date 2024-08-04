There are still several weeks to go until the launch of EA Sports FC 25but with the latest eShop updates the weight of the digital version of the game for Nintendo Switchwhich apparently will be bulky but not as much as its predecessor.

In fact, we are talking about 27.7 GBa size that may necessarily require a MicroSD to expand the console’s internal memory depending on the model you own. In comparison, last year’s edition comes in at 31.76 GB in total. The physical cartridge version of the game will require an additional download, but it is not yet clear how large.