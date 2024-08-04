There are still several weeks to go until the launch of EA Sports FC 25but with the latest eShop updates the weight of the digital version of the game for Nintendo Switchwhich apparently will be bulky but not as much as its predecessor.
In fact, we are talking about 27.7 GBa size that may necessarily require a MicroSD to expand the console’s internal memory depending on the model you own. In comparison, last year’s edition comes in at 31.76 GB in total. The physical cartridge version of the game will require an additional download, but it is not yet clear how large.
The Weight of Digital Games Coming to Switch Soon
We would like to point out that this information does not come from the Italian eShop, which does not yet report this detail, but from the North American one, which means that the Italian version could differ by a few hundred MB, positive or negative in the most extreme cases.
In addition to EA Sports FC 25, the size of other games coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks and months has been revealed. We are talking about titles that are certainly much less known and anticipated than the football made by Electronic Arts, but we report them below anyway for completeness:
- EA Sports FC 25 – 27.7 GB
- Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven – 9.7 GB
- Lunar Nightmare – 7.1GB
- Love is all around – 6.6 GB
- Phantom Spark – 4.7GB
- Aery – Ancient Empires – 4.4 GB
- Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid – 3.3GB
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash – 3.3 GB
- Cat’s Request – 2.5GB
- Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona – 1.9 GB
- Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse – 1.5GB
- Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D – 1.5 GB
- Kanna Maze – 1.2GB
- Cup Killer – Sandbox Game – 1.0 GB
- Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch – 931 MB
- Pixel Retro Drift – Arcade Car Racing – 915 MB
- Exit Station 7 – 826 MB
- Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator – 716 MB
- Omochapon – 705 MB
- Arch – 678 MB
- Just Crow Things – 648 MB
- Rack and Slay – 639 MB
- Crypt Custodian – 548 MB
- Boom Robots – 487 MB
- Turn to Mine – 442 MB
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club – 438 MB
- The Sirena Expedition – 434 MB
- Squiggle Drop – 409 MB
- Ataraxie – 343 MB
- Space Raft – 322 MB
- Slots & Learn Hiragana – 310 MB
- Scotland Yard – Hunting Mister X – 282 MB
- Moonshot – 234 MB
- Parking Masters – 211 MB
- DCK: Dock Chess King – 200MB
- Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Japanese Landscapes – 176 MB
- Mining Mechs – 152 MB
- Spin & Match Puzzle Learn at Once 3 Languages - 150 MB
- Colorize – 149 MB
- Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator – 136 MB
- Sushi Drop – 128 MB
- Eggconsole Arguice no Tsubasa PC-8801mkIISR – 99 MB
- Bullet Time – 79 MB
- Escape from the Pharaoh’s Tomb – 75 MB
- Sokomage – 53 MB
