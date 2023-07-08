There Nintendo eShop leaderboard for Switch of this week sees for the umpteenth time at the top The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which after all was one of the most anticipated games of this year and a serious contender for the award for game of the year. The remastered collection Pikmin 1 + 2 instead it takes third place, waiting to find out how Pikmin 4 will be received.

Let’s see the complete top 30:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Pikmin 1 + 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft A Little to the Left Mortal Kombat 11 Super Smash Bros Ultimate Inside Stardew Valley Mario Party Superstars Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Party Among Us Animal Crossing: New Horizons Untitled Goose Game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Truck simulator Hentai Girls Deluxe Edition Just Dance 2023 Edition Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Disney Dreamlight Valley Portal: Companion Collection Unpacking Limbo Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokémon Violet Everdream Valley

As mentioned at the beginning, it is not surprising to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the podium. Different speech for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life the agricultural life simulator and remake of the original released on GameCube back in 2004, which apparently is exciting many players.

Pikmin 1 + 2, on the other hand, is the collection that includes the remastered versions of the first two chapters of the Nintendo series for Nintendo Switch launched a few weeks ago in view of the arrival of Pikmin 4 in stores on July 21st, here is our review.

It is interesting to note that Pokémon Scarlet is outside the top 30 of the best-selling games on the eshop, while Violetto is only twenty-eighth behind apparently more “niche” titles such as Truck Simulator and Hentai Girls.