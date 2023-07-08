There Nintendo eShop leaderboard for Switch of this week sees for the umpteenth time at the top The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which after all was one of the most anticipated games of this year and a serious contender for the award for game of the year. The remastered collection Pikmin 1 + 2 instead it takes third place, waiting to find out how Pikmin 4 will be received.
Let’s see the complete top 30:
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
- Pikmin 1 + 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- A Little to the Left
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Party Superstars
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Party
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Untitled Goose Game
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Truck simulator
- Hentai Girls Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Unpacking
- Limbo
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokémon Violet
- Everdream Valley
As mentioned at the beginning, it is not surprising to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the podium. Different speech for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life the agricultural life simulator and remake of the original released on GameCube back in 2004, which apparently is exciting many players.
Pikmin 1 + 2, on the other hand, is the collection that includes the remastered versions of the first two chapters of the Nintendo series for Nintendo Switch launched a few weeks ago in view of the arrival of Pikmin 4 in stores on July 21st, here is our review.
It is interesting to note that Pokémon Scarlet is outside the top 30 of the best-selling games on the eshop, while Violetto is only twenty-eighth behind apparently more “niche” titles such as Truck Simulator and Hentai Girls.
The ranking of games available only digitally
Below we find the ranking of the best-selling games on the eShop that are available on the market only in digital format.
- A Little to the Left
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Truck simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Limbo
- Everdream Valley
- Ghost Trick
- Cooking simulator
- Rubber Bandits
- Pic Park
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Hollow Knight
- Green hell
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Thief Simulator
- The Oregon Trail
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Pikmin 2
- Heavenly
- Jenny LeClue: Detective
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Subnautica
- Don’t Starve Together
- Wylde Flowers
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
#eShop #ranking #Zelda #Tears #Kingdom #give #top #Pikmin
Leave a Reply