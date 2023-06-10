There eShop ranking of the week that has just ended see yes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still in the lead, but also the ascent to third position of Mortal Kombat 11probably related to the excitement surrounding the announcement of the new chapter in the fighting game series.

The Legend Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Super Smash Bros Ultimate Ori and the Will of the Wisps Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Stardew Valley Ori and the Blind Forest ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 3

Although characterized by a “reduced” technical sector to meet the capabilities of Nintendo Switch, Mortal Kombat 11 boasts the same contents available on other platforms, and the Ultimate edition in particular appears very rich and long-lasting.

Stardew Valley Ori and the Blind Forest ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 3 Among Us Little Nightmares Outlast Modern Combat Disney Dreamlight Valley Hentai Girls Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

As for the ranking of games available exclusively in digital format, we always find Stardew Valley in first position, while Ori and the Blind Forest gains many positions and is second, I doubt ahead of the classic NEOGEO Metal Slug 3.

And yes, in ninth place in the digital top 10 there is indeed a hentai game: who would have thought that?