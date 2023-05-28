The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is always first in eShop ranking of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switchahead of the blockbuster Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the first installment of the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Smash Bros Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Inside Minecraft Stardew Valley

With its 10 million copies sold in three days, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly enjoying extraordinary success, and apparently even digitally the game continues to grind incredible numbers, although the exact figures are not known.

Inside Stardew Valley Among Us The Oregon Trail Limbo Jenny LeClue: Detective Disney Dreamlight Valley Cooking simulator Outlast: Bundle of Terror Mortal Kombat

As for the titles available only in digital format, the ranking is dominated by Inside, the disturbing dynamic adventure developed by Playdead, followed by the inevitable Stardew Valley and the Among Us phenomenon.