There eShop ranking of the best-selling games for Nintendo Switch saw the debut in first position of Super Mario RPGwhich reached the top of the top 10, confirming expectations and surpassing Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario RPG Super Mario Bros. Wonder Suika Game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Risk of Rain Returns Dave the Diver Minecraft

This is a very deserved result for the remake: received by international critics with very positive votes, Super Mario RPG managed to revive a great Nintendo classic while remaining faithful to the original formula but adapting it to the times.

The fifth place of Hogwarts Legacy is also very interesting, making important compromises on Nintendo Switch but despite this being loved by users, especially considering that the standard and deluxe editions were counted separately.