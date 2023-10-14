Super Mario Bros. Wonder he reached the top of the eShop ranking already just with preorders: the new two-dimensional adventure of the mustachioed plumber has surpassed a sacred monster like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- Detective Pikachu: The Return
- Overcooked! 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Compared to the previous week, we can say that the dominance of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, now thirteenth, did not last long, while EA Sports FC 24, which runs at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch due to parity finally achieved with other platformswent from third to ninth place.
The ranking of digital-only games
Moving on to ranking of digital-only gameswe are witnessing the recovery of Among Us, which becomes first by climbing two positions, while inside moves to second place and Stardew Valley is third: the title of ConcernedApe really doesn’t want to come down from the podium.
- Among Us
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
- Eastward
- The Game of Life 2
- Limbo
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Sea of Stars
