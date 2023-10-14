Super Mario Bros. Wonder he reached the top of the eShop ranking already just with preorders: the new two-dimensional adventure of the mustachioed plumber has surpassed a sacred monster like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Among Us Inside Stardew Valley Detective Pikachu: The Return Overcooked! 2 EA Sports FC 24 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Compared to the previous week, we can say that the dominance of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, now thirteenth, did not last long, while EA Sports FC 24, which runs at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch due to parity finally achieved with other platformswent from third to ninth place.